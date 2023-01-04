The Friends of the Newport Parks and Recreation has received an additional $5,000 in individual donations to go toward the UV light system for the municipal swimming pool. This system will improve the water quality for swimmers and decrease the use of chlorine. Pool users are excited about the project and look forward to seeing it implemented.
The friends group is still seeking donations for this project. Several grants have been submitted, but none have been funded to date. For anyone interested in this project or other parks and rec projects, there are many ways to help. The friends group is a 501(c)(3) organization, so donations may be tax deductible. People may donate through the Newport Parks and Recreation website at www.newportoregon.gov, or send a direct payment to the friends group at 169 SW Coast Highway, Newport, OR 97365. Please be sure to designate what project the funds are to be used for or identify the funds for general use.
In addition to the UV light system for the pool, plans are in the works to upgrade the tennis courts at Frank Wade Park to include usable pickle ball courts.
The Friends of Newport Parks and Recreation’s mission is to help the Newport Parks and Recreation Department sustain a healthy community. The group has been working closely with Michael Cavanaugh, parks and rec director, and department staff.
