Local photographer Paul Calkins will again be teaching classes on digital photography at the Newport 60+ Activity Center, beginning in November.
From 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Nov. 1-22, Calkins will offer “How to Use Your Digital Camera – The Basics.” Are you ready to use that digital camera that’s been sitting around? This class will get you started with basic photographic composition and types of creative uses for taking landscapes, wildlife, documenting current events and much more. You will also learn how to use the modes, dials and icons on your camera and how to transfer photos to your computer so you can save, savor and share them.
When you are ready for the next step and to make more use of your camera, Calkins offers “Using Your Digital Camera – Beyond the Basics,” also from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Nov. 29-Dec. 20. In this class, you will learn more about the Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) camera as you explore the use of program, aperture, shutter priority, and manual modes. This class will also cover f/stops, exposure, shutter speed, white balance and bracketing. You will even learn how to organize photographs after a photo shoot.
Each class will include a Saturday field trip with hands-on camera work to apply all the topics covered in the class. Class members will supply their own transportation. Note: You need to be steady on your feet to navigate the field trip area.
Seating for each class is limited, so people are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible. Go online at www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the banner “Browse the catalog and register.”
