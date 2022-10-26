Local photographer Paul Calkins will again be teaching classes on digital photography at the Newport 60+ Activity Center, beginning in November.

From 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Nov. 1-22, Calkins will offer “How to Use Your Digital Camera – The Basics.” Are you ready to use that digital camera that’s been sitting around? This class will get you started with basic photographic composition and types of creative uses for taking landscapes, wildlife, documenting current events and much more. You will also learn how to use the modes, dials and icons on your camera and how to transfer photos to your computer so you can save, savor and share them.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.