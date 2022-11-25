Ben Spangler, a member of the 4-H Anchor Point Archery Club and Lincoln County Marksmanship Club, will be selling See’s Candies and wreaths during the holidays to raise money for attending a national championship.
Lincoln County 4-H members are taking part in a couple of holiday fundraisers at the Lincoln County Commons (fairgrounds) in Newport, beginning today, Friday, Nov. 25, and running through the month of December.
Hard work throughout the year earned one Lincoln County youth top placements at the Oregon 4-H Shooting Sports State Contest last June. Ben Spangler, of the 4-H Anchor Point Archery Club and Lincoln County Marksmanship Club, earned medallions and champion ribbons in two separate disciplines — archery and shotgun. He participated in the 2022 National Shooting Sports Championship in Grand Island, Nebraska, in archery and is currently fundraising to return in 2023 to participate in the shotgun discipline as part of the Oregon 4-H Shotgun Team. Only four youth plus an alternate from each state are allowed to attend the nationals in each division.
Oregon 4-H will help pay for the fees associated with their attendance at the national championships, however, the team is responsible for fundraising the remainder of the cost of the trip, including travel expenses to get to Nebraska. Spangler plans on fundraising in a variety of ways to offset the remaining costs. During the month of December, he will be selling See’s Candies and wreaths at the old Pick of the Litter building at the county commons. Hours will be: Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m.; Friday, noon to 7 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A variety of See’s Candies will be available for purchase, as well as beautiful handcrafted wreaths. Wreaths can be purchased for $30 and up, depending on the size, and special orders will be available on request.
Prime Cuts Ranchers 4-H Club will also be conducting its fifth annual Christmas tree fundraiser in tandem with the wreaths and See’s Candy sales. Christmas trees will be for sale beginning today (Friday) from 9 a.m. to 7 p. m. in the Main Exhibit Hall at the commons. The club will be offering Noble and Douglas Firs in various sizes. Proceeds from the sales of the trees will support club activities and youth participating in animal science projects in Lincoln County 4-H.
The 4-H Youth Development Program focuses on providing youth of all ages with the life skills they need to succeed in today’s — and tomorrow’s — world. Projects and activities are vehicles that help young people learn and grow through an intentional process that builds competence, confidence, connection, compassion and character. Research has shown that by participating in 4-H, young people prepare themselves for economic and social success in adulthood.
