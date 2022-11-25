4H-Wreaths-and-Trees-Ben

Ben Spangler, a member of the 4-H Anchor Point Archery Club and Lincoln County Marksmanship Club, will be selling See’s Candies and wreaths during the holidays to raise money for attending a national championship.

Lincoln County 4-H members are taking part in a couple of holiday fundraisers at the Lincoln County Commons (fairgrounds) in Newport, beginning today, Friday, Nov. 25, and running through the month of December.

Hard work throughout the year earned one Lincoln County youth top placements at the Oregon 4-H Shooting Sports State Contest last June. Ben Spangler, of the 4-H Anchor Point Archery Club and Lincoln County Marksmanship Club, earned medallions and champion ribbons in two separate disciplines — archery and shotgun. He participated in the 2022 National Shooting Sports Championship in Grand Island, Nebraska, in archery and is currently fundraising to return in 2023 to participate in the shotgun discipline as part of the Oregon 4-H Shotgun Team. Only four youth plus an alternate from each state are allowed to attend the nationals in each division.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.