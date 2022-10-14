If you like to sing, you probably look forward to the holiday season as much for the carols as for the presents and holiday get-togethers. The Oregon Coastal-Aires invite you to join them to sing holiday music and share fellowship.

The group meets on Thursday evenings at First Presbyterian Church, 227 NE 12th St., Newport. Rehearsal are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Those taking part don’t need to be able to read music — there is learning media to teach them the tunes. No formal musical training or experience is needed, so people of all skill levels are encouraged to join in — they will know most of the melodies already.

