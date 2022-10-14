If you like to sing, you probably look forward to the holiday season as much for the carols as for the presents and holiday get-togethers. The Oregon Coastal-Aires invite you to join them to sing holiday music and share fellowship.
The group meets on Thursday evenings at First Presbyterian Church, 227 NE 12th St., Newport. Rehearsal are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Those taking part don’t need to be able to read music — there is learning media to teach them the tunes. No formal musical training or experience is needed, so people of all skill levels are encouraged to join in — they will know most of the melodies already.
“We encourage men and women to sing with us, but the catch is you have to make it to one Thursday evening rehearsal by Oct, 6. That’s because we will be doing some caroling at public events during the season, including our annual fundraiser for the Newport Food Pantry, and we want everybody to be comfortable with their part,” organizers said. “Oh yes, we are a barbershop chorus, singing songs in four-part harmony. You can sing melody with the lead part, or you could be adventurous and try singing bass or another harmony part.” And singers will not need to memorize music, as they will perform with music in hand.
There’s no commitment or cost, just a group of people to meet and share music with. For more information, call Richard at 541-961-3566, or just come by on a Thursday evening.
