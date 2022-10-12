Karen Apland, left, and Evelyn Brookhyser, both members of Altrusa International of Yaquina Bay, look through well over 100 children’s books they acquired from the Altrusa club in Corvallis to jump-start a local book drive to support the library at the Olalla Center in Toledo. (Photos by Steve Card)
Altrusa International of Yaquina Bay has launched what it’s calling the Olalla Library Project, a month-long effort to gather children’s books from donors throughout Lincoln County to benefit the Olalla Center.
Olalla Center is based in the former Mary Harrison Elementary School in Toledo. It’s mission, according to its website (www.olallacenter.org) is “to help strengthen and heal individuals, children, families and our community.” It does this through a wide variety of programs. The center offers day treatment, providing therapeutic and educational supports to children ages 6-13 that deal with emotional and behavioral challenges. It also provides outpatient mental health therapy and support services. In addition, Olalla operates a community health program; Project Bravery for the LGBTQIA25+ community; Arcoîris Cultural, focused on supporting underserved Latina/o/x, Guatemalan and Indigenous populations in the county; and more. Information about all of the center’s programs can be found on the website.
Altrusa member Karen Apland, chairman of the group’s Olalla Library Project, said a member of their organization volunteers at Olalla Center and became aware that their library was in need of an update. Many of the books there were left over from when the building was used as an elementary school.
“Since part of Altrusa’s mandate is literacy for women and their children, literacy is obviously very important to us. So a library project did seem perfect,” Apland said. “We did go and visit, and a lot of their collection is older and it could definitely use a refresh, so we’re hoping to be able to do that.”
An idea was hatched earlier this year to place donation bins at locations around the county in hopes of gathering contributions of new and gently used children’s books. They are looking for a wide selection, from board books and picture books, to adventure stories, to books about animals and the natural world, to books that help children deal with difficult feelings and situations.
Evelyn Brookhyser, a founding member of the 40-year-old Altrusa International of Yaquina Bay, said, “We’re looking for just children’s books, going into the pre-teens — young adult readers.” Apland added, “We’re not going above 13 or 14 years. We don’t want to get too teenage focused.”
Bins will be located around the county by the end of this week, and Altrusa intends to keep the drive going for a month, until Nov. 15.
“Then we’ll take what we have and go over to the library, and we’re also going to help them decorate their walls a little bit,” Apland said. “We are thinking we’re going to have an ongoing relationship with them, possibly some of our members will want to volunteer. They are interested in having some of us read to the kids, maybe do displays, that kind of stuff. That’s down the line. We hope to first just beef up their collection.”
Kattie Barnhart, administrative specialist with Olalla Center, said they are excited about this project. “I can’t wait to see what the community can pull together,” she said.
“Our library has been supplied in the past by the Lincoln County School District, and that’s great, it’s been working, but I found that we haven’t really been using our library for its intended purposes. So I kind of jumped on the opportunity to expand on what we have available for our kids here and the community because we also do community outreach.”
Barnhart said the books will be available for all the children they serve throughout the community. “It’s hard to put a number on how many kids Olalla actually services at this point, but those books we’ll be receiving will be available to any families in need that use any of the services that we offer. We would like to have a wider variety (of books) that target more age groups, including the little ones.”
Barnhart agrees with the idea of an ongoing relationship with Altrusa and possibly other organizations. “I would love to continue this on a regular basis or as the need arises, not just for us to receive, but for us to partner with others in the future,” she said. “We’ve been trying to expand and target more of the community, more than just our day treatment program, which is great … but it’s always good to go above and beyond that and get out into the community and make things happen for everybody.”
