Altrusa International of Yaquina Bay has launched what it’s calling the Olalla Library Project, a month-long effort to gather children’s books from donors throughout Lincoln County to benefit the Olalla Center.

Olalla Center is based in the former Mary Harrison Elementary School in Toledo. It’s mission, according to its website (www.olallacenter.org) is “to help strengthen and heal individuals, children, families and our community.” It does this through a wide variety of programs. The center offers day treatment, providing therapeutic and educational supports to children ages 6-13 that deal with emotional and behavioral challenges. It also provides outpatient mental health therapy and support services. In addition, Olalla operates a community health program; Project Bravery for the LGBTQIA25+ community; Arcoîris Cultural, focused on supporting underserved Latina/o/x, Guatemalan and Indigenous populations in the county; and more. Information about all of the center’s programs can be found on the website.

