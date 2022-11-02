Chalet Restaurant is hosting the next “Dine Out for Samaritan House” today (Wednesday), Nov. 2.
The popular Newport restaurant, known for delicious pies and desserts, will donate a portion of the proceeds to help support Samaritan House, a shelter for homeless families with children in the community.
Chalet Restaurant & Bakery is located at 2026 N Coast Highway, in Newport. They are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chalet’s batters and dough are made from scratch and all are prepared and blended by hand, using only the finest ingredients. They make homemade jams, compotes and syrups to further enhance their tasty pancakes and waffles. They use only fresh potatoes for mashed, baked or hash browns, never frozen or dehydrated. Homemade soups, gravies, and sauces are prepared fresh daily. They feature seasonally fresh wild Pacific fish and Oregon oysters along with the finest Willamette Valley fruits and vegetables available.
Samaritan House has been providing homeless families in Lincoln County with safe shelter and assistance in transitioning to self-sufficiency since 1988. Comprehensive case management and educational programming surround the residents with a supportive and sympathetic atmosphere where they can learn the necessary skills to be independent. For more information, visit www.samfamshelter.org or call 541-574-8898.
