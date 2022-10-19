People are invited to join the American Cetacean Society-Oregon Chapter for its virtual speaker series this Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m.

Mauricio Cantor, Ph.D., will be presenting “Assessing the Resilience of Dolphin-Fisher Foraging Cooperation.” Take a look at how humans interact with wildlife by learning about a unique group of dolphins and fishermen who work together in order for both to survive. The presentation is free and open to the public. Registration is required on Eventbrite in order to receive the Zoom link and password. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/422156370067

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.