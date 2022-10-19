People are invited to join the American Cetacean Society-Oregon Chapter for its virtual speaker series this Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m.
Mauricio Cantor, Ph.D., will be presenting “Assessing the Resilience of Dolphin-Fisher Foraging Cooperation.” Take a look at how humans interact with wildlife by learning about a unique group of dolphins and fishermen who work together in order for both to survive. The presentation is free and open to the public. Registration is required on Eventbrite in order to receive the Zoom link and password. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/422156370067
Cantor is an assistant professor in the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center. He is establishing The Lab for Animal Behavioral Interaction Research In The Ocean (LABIRINTO) integrating marine mammal behavior, ecology and human dimensions.
Cantor joined the Marine Mammal Institute and the Department of Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Sciences at OSU in fall 2021 as an assistant professor, after receiving bachelor’s degree in biological sciences, a master’s degree in ecology in Brazil, a Ph.D. in biology in Canada, and enjoying a series of postdoctoral appointments in Brazil, Germany and Switzerland. His research has been primarily focused on the ecology of vertebrates dealing with the fundamental life challenges in the marine realm.
Cantor considers marine mammals as research models due to their behavioral diversity, learning ability and social complexity — not to mention the exciting fieldwork challenges that come with studying them. Over the recent years, he has been collaborating on a range of projects that investigate the structure and function of networked biological systems (from molecules to ecosystems) and the dynamics of social and cultural lives of human and non-human animals.
The American Cetacean Society is the oldest whale conservation organization in the world, founded in 1967. The mission of this all-volunteer nonprofit is to protect whales, dolphins, porpoises and their habitats through public education, research grants, and conservation actions. Learn more at www.acsonline.org and on Facebook at American Cetacean Society Oregon Chapter.
