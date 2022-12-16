The annual Yachats Winter Solstice Celebration will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, or until the bonfire goes out’, at the Yachats Commons Pavilion. Free chili, cookies, popcorn, music, dancing, friends and fun, around a crackling bonfire await.
Enjoy cookies donated by the Yachats Ladies Club. A variety of chilis, including vegan, will be available, plus hot fresh popped popcorn. Water will be provided as a beverage.
Morgen Silverhorn and friends will entertain and lead an acoustic instrument jam session. Please bring an acoustic instrument.
As the Earth revolves around the Sun, it rotates on its axis. Sometimes we tilt toward the sun, and sometimes away.
The Winter Solstice occurs when the earth’s axis is tilted furthest away from the sun.
In the Northern Hemisphere as we head closer to the Winter Solstice, the days are becoming shorter and shorter. Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year. That evening winter officially begins at 4:48 pm. Then the days become longer leading up to the Summer Solstice, and the longest day of the year.
Winter Solstice festivities are happy acknowledgements to the increasing daylight hours. A tribute to the sun, symbolizing rebirth and new beginnings, a time for transformation, renewed creativity and good luck. Positive overcoming negative. A victory of light over darkness.
This annual event is now sponsored by Polly Plumb Productions.
Polly Plumb Productions is a tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization that produces and supports diverse, artistic, colorful, whimsical, musical, and intelligent arts and cultural programming.
Mark your calendars for the Princess Diana — Cherrywood Challenge, another Polly Plumb Productions International Art Quilt Challenge Show. The show will be coming to the Yachats Commons on February 18-20, 2023.
