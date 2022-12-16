Yachats-Winter-Solstice

Join Morgen Silverhorn for the Winter Solstice celebration Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Yachats 

The annual Yachats Winter Solstice Celebration will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, or until the bonfire goes out’, at the Yachats Commons Pavilion. Free chili, cookies, popcorn, music, dancing, friends and fun, around a crackling bonfire await.

Enjoy cookies donated by the Yachats Ladies Club. A variety of chilis, including vegan, will be available, plus hot fresh popped popcorn. Water will be provided as a beverage.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.