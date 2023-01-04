national-theatre-live

Jodie Comer stars as Tessa in National Theatre Live’s production of “Prima Facie,” which will be shown at 7 p.m. this Friday on the big screen at the Newport Performing Arts Center. (Photo by Helen Murray)

 Helen Murray

National Theatre Live’s production of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play, “Prima Facie,” will be screened in HD at the Newport Performing Arts Center this Friday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m.

Directed by Justin Martin and filmed live from the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London, the production features Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve,” “Free Guy”) in a tour de force West End debut. The play, which was entirely sold out during its nine-week run in London, has been met with critical acclaim, especially for Comer’s performance, the beautiful staging, and the incredible score.

