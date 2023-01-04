Jodie Comer stars as Tessa in National Theatre Live’s production of “Prima Facie,” which will be shown at 7 p.m. this Friday on the big screen at the Newport Performing Arts Center. (Photo by Helen Murray)
National Theatre Live’s production of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play, “Prima Facie,” will be screened in HD at the Newport Performing Arts Center this Friday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m.
Directed by Justin Martin and filmed live from the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London, the production features Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve,” “Free Guy”) in a tour de force West End debut. The play, which was entirely sold out during its nine-week run in London, has been met with critical acclaim, especially for Comer’s performance, the beautiful staging, and the incredible score.
Tessa (Comer) is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working-class origins to be at the top of her game, defending, cross-examining, and winning. But when an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof, and morals diverge, we’re taken to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.
“An extraordinarily gutsy and rich performance by Jodie Comer.” — Evening Standard “An unforgettable moment of theater.” — WhatsOnStage
Tickets for this one-night screening range from $15-$20 when purchased in person or by phone, with additional fees for online sales. Call 541-265-2787, visit www.coastarts.org/events/ntlive-primafacie, or stop by the Newport Performing Arts Center box office at 777 W Olive Street.
National Theatre Live brings the best of British theater to cinema screens around the world. Each broadcast is filmed in front of a live theater audience using state-of-the-art filming techniques.
This production, presented in partnership with Empire Street Productions, has been sponsored locally by Porthole Players. Please note: “Prima Facie” features sensitive subject matter which may cause distress or trigger challenging emotions for some viewers, including references to sex, violence, and assault.
