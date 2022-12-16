Cape-Foulweather

Cape Foulweather as viewed from above (Photo by Roy W. Lowe/USFWS)

At its meeting on Dec. 9, the Ocean Policy Advisory Council (OPAC) recommended Audubon Society of Lincoln City’s proposals to designate Cape Foulweather and Cape Lookout as new Marine Conservation Areas (MCAs). The proposals next go to the Land Conservation and Development Commission (LCDC) for review and approval before state agencies officially designate these MCAs.

OPAC recommended these two MCAs along with four other new designated sites along the Oregon coast. The other sites are at Chapman Point and Ecola Point north of Canon Beach, Fogarty Creek near Depoe Bay, and Blacklock Point north of Port Orford. If LCDC approves these site designations, they will be added to an inventory of rocky shorelines listed in the state’s Rocky Habitat Management Strategy. Otter Rock Marine Garden, north of Newport, is an example of a site designation already in the inventory.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.