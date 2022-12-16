At its meeting on Dec. 9, the Ocean Policy Advisory Council (OPAC) recommended Audubon Society of Lincoln City’s proposals to designate Cape Foulweather and Cape Lookout as new Marine Conservation Areas (MCAs). The proposals next go to the Land Conservation and Development Commission (LCDC) for review and approval before state agencies officially designate these MCAs.
OPAC recommended these two MCAs along with four other new designated sites along the Oregon coast. The other sites are at Chapman Point and Ecola Point north of Canon Beach, Fogarty Creek near Depoe Bay, and Blacklock Point north of Port Orford. If LCDC approves these site designations, they will be added to an inventory of rocky shorelines listed in the state’s Rocky Habitat Management Strategy. Otter Rock Marine Garden, north of Newport, is an example of a site designation already in the inventory.
The proposed Cape Foulweather Complex MCA, located south of Depoe Bay, encompasses 1.9 miles of rocky shoreline from the mean high tide outward to include the nearshore rocky reefs. The area is home to thousands of nesting seabirds. Underwater kelp forests growing on the reefs support local fisheries. Visitors to the Cape can look down from cliff tops to watch feeding whales.
The Cape Lookout MCA would encompass three miles of the shoreline and nearshore waters wrapping around Cape Lookout State Park. Thousands of seabirds nest along the cape’s south cliffs. The MCA includes tidepools, underwater kelp forests, nearshore reefs, a sea cave and marine mammal haulouts.
“Management of the MCAs emphasize stewardship and education rather than regulation to protect natural resources,” said Dawn Villaescusa, Audubon Society of Lincoln City (ASLC) president. She said no changes are being recommended to regulations for fishing or harvest of shellfish and most other commonly harvested invertebrates. Boat access and anchorage are not affected. Villaescusa said ASLC members are excited to begin work with other community groups and individuals on implementing many of the proposals’ conservation education recommendations. Visitors can learn how to interact responsibly with tidepool life. There will also be stewardship programs and community science projects for local participation.
More information about the Cape Foulweather and Cape Lookout proposed MCAs, and the Rocky Habitat Management Strategy is available at Lincolncityaudubon.org.
Audubon Society of Lincoln City (lincolncityaudubon.org) was founded as a chapter of the National Audubon Society in 2005. A nonprofit membership organization, ASLC is active in education and advocacy for protection of birds, other wildlife, and their habitats in Lincoln and Tillamook Counties.
