big-blue-film-fest-nellies-cove

“Oregon’s Edge: The Creative South Coast,” (left) directed by Oregon State’s Darryl Lai of OSU Productions, will be shown during the Big Blue Film Fest.

Sixteen ocean-themed films will be featured during the inaugural Big Blue Film Fest this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28, at Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport.

The festival is an opportunity to raise awareness about marine issues and engage the community in scientific research in an entertaining way, organizers said. It is a new iteration of the popular Hatfield Marine Science Center Film Festival that ran from 2016 to 2019.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.