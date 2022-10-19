It’s a pretty normal thing to see bicycles loaded with gear traveling down Highway 101 through Lincoln County. Some are heading out for a few days while others may be journeying further and longer. But there are very few of these two-wheeled travelers who have set their sights as high as Ben van Baardwyk and Linda Reimersdahl. This couple, from the Netherlands, embarked on a world bicycle tour two years ago, and they expect their journey to last about 10 years.
The couple spent a few days in Lincoln County last week while waiting for repairs to Ben’s bicycle, and the News-Times caught up with them Thursday afternoon on the deck outside Bike Newport.
When asked how this vision of a global tour originated, Ben said, “In my mid 50s, I was thinking already about early retirement. I worked at a social housing company, and I was a project manager for building new housing for the company. I was already bicycling a lot … and I did a lot of tours, almost every week, and sometimes I did a longer tour in Norway or from Italy back to the Netherlands or in Spain. And I liked it so much that I was thinking about an early retirement and cycling the world on a bicycle … but I was just thinking about it.”
And then he met Linda. “She was new at the company, (and) there was lightening between us,” said Ben. “Then Linda told me she wasn’t that happy with her new job and she was thinking about hiking to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. I said to her, ‘Are you crazy? Don’t go walking, take a bicycle, and don’t stop in Spain.’ She thought about cycling the world with me together, and she said yes, and then I proposed to her, we got married, and then we are two people with the same dream.”
They started planning their adventure in 2018, and it officially began on June 15, 2020.
“We went from the Netherlands through Croatia, Albania and then all the way down to Greece,” Linda said. “And then we decided it doesn’t look good enough to go to Asia, the borders were still closed, we couldn’t get a visa, so we headed from Greece to Norway — we went through Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Baltic states, all the way up north.”
“To the northern point of Europe, what you can reach with a bicycle,” said Ben, “and then down to the Norwegian coastline, down to Sweden, Denmark, Germany. We were down to the Netherlands so we said hello to our parents and friends.”
They took winter breaks of about three months after each of the first two years.
“First year we had three months winter break in Greece, and then the second year we had three months winter break in the Netherlands, again because we were passing through,” said Ben. “And then we decided to change continents. Due to COVID, it was easier to go to a big country (less borders) so we went to London, South Hampton, England, where we took a ship to New York.” They arrived in New York on May 1 of this year.
From New York, they headed north through New England and then on into New Brunswick, Canada. They then cycled Canada coast to coast, entering the United States again on the West Coast at Port Angeles, Washington, and now they are working their way south — they are planning to take their next winter break in the warm climate of Mexico.
When asked to name a highlight of the journey thus far, Ben said, “There’s one highlight especially — all the people we meet. Every day is an adventure. We never know where we’re going to end up. At the end of the day we always meet such nice people who are so hospitable, and they invite us to their homes and it’s unbelievable. And there’s not one country where that is not the case. It’s everywhere.”
Linda echoed his remarks. “Everywhere people are very friendly when they hear about our story. At 4 o’clock each day, we simply look for a nice house with flowers, with a nice garden or well painted, and then we knock on the door and explain our situation and ask if we can stay for one night. Sometimes people are at first flabbergasted because it doesn’t happen often. The beautiful part is most of the time when we leave again in the morning, people thank us for knocking on their door. We meet many nice people, and we get to have the true, local experience, which is a huge part of our adventure.”
In Lincoln County, they were welcomed to the home of Lucinda and Jeff Taylor, of Depoe Bay.
“We were outside doing yard work, and we saw them approaching,” Lucinda said. “It was obvious that they were not local bicyclists; they were traveling a long distance.” Ben and Linda explained to the Taylors what they were doing and asked if they could spend the night. “After just chatting with them for a few minutes, we felt comfortable saying ‘yes, sure, come on in and spend the night,’” Lucinda said. “It’s been delightful getting to know them, learning a little bit about the Netherlands, their travels, in some of their photos the scenery is just gorgeous.” When it was discovered they would need to stay a couple of extra days in the area for the bike repair, the Taylors invited them to spend that extra time at their house.
As part of this global adventure, Ben and Linda have formed a foundation called XPLORid (www.xplorid.today).
“The reason why we travel this way, why we knock on the door, is because one of the main purposes of our world tour is to meet as many local people as possible,” Ben said. “And that’s why we started a foundation. With that foundation, we collect money — one euro, one dollar for each kilometer we cycle, and we want to cycle 100,000 kilometers, so that equals $100,000. And the money we collect we spend on people we meet who need help. All the hospitality we get we pay forward to other people who need it, or we support organizations who need help. So if people want to buy some kilometers, they are welcome to give a donation.” All of that information is on their website.
To date, Ben and Linda have traveled around 29,000 kilometers (more than 18,000 miles). As for their daily goal, “It depends on the day, on how we feel, but about 40 miles is the average,” said Linda.
And although they expect to be living this lifestyle for quite a few more years, “We try to live in the moment, not to plan too much ahead, what can happen,” Ben said. “We probably are 10 years on the road, but it’s just one day after another … I don’t know where I’ll be next week, what I’ll do next week or who I’ll meet next week, or tomorrow.”
Linda added, “It’s always a big surprise for us, but also for the people who we meet. So it’s a real big adventure.”
