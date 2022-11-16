The Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardener Program invites community members to become master gardeners.
The program’s mission is to cultivate resilient and healthy communities throughout Oregon through sustainable horticulture education and gardening projects that are rooted in science and that are supported by OSU Extension volunteers. Its vision is to provide accessible and equitable education programs that nurture life-long learners and volunteers who can expand the reach and impact of science-based sustainable gardening practices to benefit all Oregonians.
Master gardeners are community members with an active interest in gardening. They are enthusiastic about gardening and willing to learn, and in turn, help other community members improve their gardening skills. As an Oregon State Master Gardener volunteer, people have access to advanced training from university researchers and horticultural specialists.
After completing the master gardener training, participants volunteer throughout Lincoln County, reaching out to community members at area demonstration gardens, spending time at the plant clinic help desk working on real garden issues, promoting the benefits and joys of gardening at community events, and working with other gardening enthusiasts. For details about the training, including dates, times, and formats, visit: https://beav.es/wkp
