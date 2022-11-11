The Autumn Fest Art Show returns to the Newport Recreation Center this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 70 artists will be displaying their artwork for sale. The rec center is located at 225 SE Avery St.
The Autumn Fest Art Show is back and bigger than ever at the Newport Recreation Center. It takes place this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with artists showing photography, paintings, jewelry, ceramics, woodworking, quilts, floral arrangements, decorative signs and more — there will be plenty of art to explore.
“It’s our second year back since COVID, and we had such a huge response last year, we wanted to expand this year,” said Jenni Remillard, recreation program specialist at the rec center.
In the past, the event has been held in the large gym, but this year it will expand into the small gym as well.
More than 70 local artists will showcase their creations at this one-day event. Some of the artists come back year after year, and some are attending for the first time. Artist Sue Chittenden says she comes back each year for the “warm people, good vides, and great artists!”
There will be a Kids Corner in the small gym to drop off children to do activities while patrons peruse the booths. Admission to the show and the Kids Corner is free. Shoppers are advised that not all vendors can accept credit cards, and no ATM is available onsite.
