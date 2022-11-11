autumn-fest-art-show-1

The Autumn Fest Art Show returns to the Newport Recreation Center this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 70 artists will be displaying their artwork for sale. The rec center is located at 225 SE Avery St.

The Autumn Fest Art Show is back and bigger than ever at the Newport Recreation Center. It takes place this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with artists showing photography, paintings, jewelry, ceramics, woodworking, quilts, floral arrangements, decorative signs and more — there will be plenty of art to explore. 

“It’s our second year back since COVID, and we had such a huge response last year, we wanted to expand this year,” said Jenni Remillard, recreation program specialist at the rec center. 

