Local author Alexandra Mason will give a talk based on her newly released book, “A Handbook for Love,” at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 7, in the McEntee Room at the Newport Public Library.

Mason’s book is based on her own struggles and experiences, the universality of religious truths across cultures throughout time, portrayals of love in literature and film, and observations regarding love by historical and current writers. In an intimate and evocative style, inspirational chapters define kinds of love, traversing the cosmic to the mundane, the music of the spheres to the reader’s own song they quietly hum. “Loving Exercises” ending each chapter help readers to liberate the love within, beginning with themselves and moving into their larger communities with mindfulness of thought and action. The book implicitly addresses contemporary social issues of egotism, disrespect and lack of empathy, including love in the time of coronavirus.

