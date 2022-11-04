author-talk-at-npt-library

“Top Gun Memos: The Making and Legacy of an Iconic Movie,” by Meredith Jordan, will be the subject of an author talk at the Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye St., on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m.

The Newport Public Library is hosting an author talk on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. in the McEntee Meeting Room with Meredith Jordan, author of “Top Gun Memos.”

“Top Gun Memos,” released April 22, relies on 1,250-plus studio and production documents, hundreds of news articles, and 90 interviews, to tell the story of the movie “Top Gun” (1986). The book is filled with anecdotes about the fun times filmmakers had while making the movie without shying away from telling the full story, which includes production plights and serious off-screen danger. Included throughout are the Navy personnel whose experiences shaped the entire movie. There are interviews that include Admiral USNR (Ret.) Pete Pettigrew, Admiral USN (Ret) Robert F. Willard, and a lot of other former Navy aviators.

