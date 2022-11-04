The Newport Public Library is hosting an author talk on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. in the McEntee Meeting Room with Meredith Jordan, author of “Top Gun Memos.”
“Top Gun Memos,” released April 22, relies on 1,250-plus studio and production documents, hundreds of news articles, and 90 interviews, to tell the story of the movie “Top Gun” (1986). The book is filled with anecdotes about the fun times filmmakers had while making the movie without shying away from telling the full story, which includes production plights and serious off-screen danger. Included throughout are the Navy personnel whose experiences shaped the entire movie. There are interviews that include Admiral USNR (Ret.) Pete Pettigrew, Admiral USN (Ret) Robert F. Willard, and a lot of other former Navy aviators.
It is truly rare that a movie lives on for decades in public consciousness. “Top Gun Memos” looks at why it has outlived so many other excellent movies. The book also tackles what happened to revered director Tony Scott, who took his own life just two days after returning on a scout on “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer in 2012.
Meredith Jordan is an award-winning journalist who spent 25 years working for East Coast news organizations, including National Geographic and Dow Jones & Co. She likes to say she is a “cog-in-the-wheel journalist,” because she is just as proud of having worked for local news organizations that don’t have the same name recognition. Meredith is the author of two books. “Top Gun Memos: The Making and Legacy of an Iconic Movie,” (Citation Press), and “Below the Line: Anatomy of a Successful Movie,) (Citation Press, 2019.) She moved to the Oregon coast in 2021.
This author program is free, open to the public, and proudly sponsored by the Newport Public Library Foundation and the city of Newport. Books will be available for purchase.
