People are invited to help celebrate the beginning of a new adventure with the authors of “The Jew Girls Adventure Series: You Can Call Me Andy.” An event with the authors will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the McEntee Meeting Room of the Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye St.
Authors of the book are Carla Perry, an award-winning writer and founder of Writers On The Edge and the Nye Beach Writers’ Series; Jess Bondy, who worked as senior planner for the Lincoln County Department of Planning and Development for decades; and Sara Lou Heimlich, who spent 30 years as a whale biologist and freelance graphic artist.
In their first collaboration, “You Can Call Me Andy,” the authors weave a story that starts with a simple desire for revenge but quickly becomes a fast-paced escapade for three women “of a certain age.” Vengeance takes them from Oregon to Maui where they rub elbows with nefarious characters, stumble into a hidden commune’s Purim luau, and fight for their way into the boardroom of a newly formed solar investment group for a seat at the table. This is a tale of sleuthing, shenanigans, romance, and long-lasting friendship as the trio plots to solve livability challenges in Newport, a small town on the central Oregon coast.
