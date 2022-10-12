How do you write a series of novels about the same characters in the same world? How do you keep the stories consistent yet fresh? Local authors Nan C Ballard and Sue Fagalde Lick will answer these questions and more at a series of events this month.

Ballard is the author of “Distant Trails,” a sci-fi western, and has two more books in her “Under Carico’s Moons” series coming out next year. Lick has just published “Seal Rock Sound,” a sequel to her novel “Up Beaver Creek,” and is working on a third book in the series.

