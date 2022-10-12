How do you write a series of novels about the same characters in the same world? How do you keep the stories consistent yet fresh? Local authors Nan C Ballard and Sue Fagalde Lick will answer these questions and more at a series of events this month.
Ballard is the author of “Distant Trails,” a sci-fi western, and has two more books in her “Under Carico’s Moons” series coming out next year. Lick has just published “Seal Rock Sound,” a sequel to her novel “Up Beaver Creek,” and is working on a third book in the series.
At an online discussion to be held Oct. 16 at 2 p.m., Ballard and Lick will talk about their books and discuss the challenges of writing sequels and series. RSVP at nancballard@gmail.com or sufalick@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link. The talk will be recorded for those who cannot attend at that time.
The two authors will also unite for a booksigning on Oct. 22 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Nye Beach Book House, 727 NW Third St., in Newport.
Also on Oct. 22, at 2 p.m., Lick will be the guest speaker at the Willamette Writers Coast Chapter meeting at the Newport Public Library. She will discuss how to turn a messy rough draft into a polished, publishable book. Admission is free, and no reservations are needed.
Ballard brings her years of living in the rural west to her novel “Distant Trails,” a science fiction western with more horses than technology. When foot-loose horse trainer Seth Reilly returns to his hometown on the frontier planet Carico, he doesn’t expect to meet a girl with gold-brown eyes, a ready smile, and a way of attracting trouble, the kind that could get him killed or worse.
When not working on the fourth book in her series, Ballard co-chairs the Corvallis chapter of Willamette Writers, helping other writers hone their craft. Her book is available in print direct from Not a Pipe Publishing (www.notapipepublishing.com/bookstore) and other booksellers. The ebook is available at Amazon.com. This is the first in her “Under Carico’s Moons” series. “Deep Canyons” will come out in the winter, and “Tricky Ground” will follow early in the spring of 2023. Visit her website at https://nancballardwriter.blogspot.com/
Lick’s novels, “Up Beaver Creek” and “Seal Rock Sound,” both set on the central Oregon coast, follow the adventures of PD Soares, who has more troubles than she deserves. It’s bad enough that PD’s husband left her a childless widow at 42, but when she heads west from Montana to the Oregon coast to remake her life with a new name, a new look and a new determination to become a professional musician, things keep going wrong. Her cabin has problems and the landlord has disappeared. She’s running out of money, and her first music gig is a disaster. Is she doomed to be penniless and pitiful? Not if she can help it. But Mother Nature is about to throw her another curve.
Lick, a longtime journalist in the San Francisco Bay area, has published nonfiction books about Portuguese Americans, childlessness and life on the Oregon coast, and two poetry chapbooks. A resident of South Beach, she is president of the Oregon Poetry Association. Her books are available at Amazon.com and wherever books are sold. Visit her website at https://www.suelick.com.
