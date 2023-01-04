After a hiatus due to COVID, the Coastal Carvers are bringing back their annual woodcarving show, “Artistry in Wood,” which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and 15, at the Chinook Winds Convention Center, located at 1777 NW 44th St. in Lincoln City.

This is one of the largest shows of its kind in the Northwest, and it’s not just woodcarving — there’s also woodburning and woodturning, as well as several other ways to use wood. Those attending will have the chance to meet the artists whose work is on display. There will also be a number of vendors selling wood, books and tools.

