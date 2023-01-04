The Coastal Carvers annual “Artistry in Wood” show, one of the largest in the Northwest, returns Jan. 14 and 15 at the Chinook Winds Convention Center, located at 1777 NW 44th St. in Lincoln City. Pictured is art on display during a previous show.
Don Zulhke, of Tangent, will be the featured artist at this year’s “Artistry in Wood” show in Lincoln City. Zulhke has been described as a “creative carver of critters.”
The Coastal Carvers annual “Artistry in Wood” show, one of the largest in the Northwest, returns Jan. 14 and 15 at the Chinook Winds Convention Center, located at 1777 NW 44th St. in Lincoln City. Pictured is art on display during a previous show.
After a hiatus due to COVID, the Coastal Carvers are bringing back their annual woodcarving show, “Artistry in Wood,” which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and 15, at the Chinook Winds Convention Center, located at 1777 NW 44th St. in Lincoln City.
This is one of the largest shows of its kind in the Northwest, and it’s not just woodcarving — there’s also woodburning and woodturning, as well as several other ways to use wood. Those attending will have the chance to meet the artists whose work is on display. There will also be a number of vendors selling wood, books and tools.
The theme for 2023 is “Coastal Critters,” and People’s Choice Awards will be handed out, with categories for beginning to more experienced artists. There will also be a special Mayor’s Award and Chinook Winds Casino Award.
The featured artist this year will be Don Zulhke, of Tangent. Zulhke’s work is directly influenced by the natural beauty of Oregon. He is an outdoorsman who prefers to interpret his feelings in wood such as black walnut, maple burls, tupelo and oak. Zulhke has been described as a “creative carver of critters.”
In addition to the art displays and vendors, there will be free woodcarving classes for both adults and children both days (see schedule listed).
Also every year as part of this event, a quilt raffle is held. This year’s quilt is “Chicken A La Carte.”
Admission is free both days. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
More information about the “Artistry in Wood” show and about Coastal Carvers can be found online at coastalcarvers.org
‘Artistry in Wood’ free class schedule:
Saturday, Jan 14:
• 11 a.m. — Everett Koontz: Kids only carving. Everett will be doing a carve-along of a stocking for kids. Bring tools — some tools will be available for use.
• 11 a.m. — Terry Burnside: Demo and talk on carving a Wood Spirit.
• 1 p.m. — Nancy Girard: Ornament carving. Nancy will be doing a carve-along ornament. Bring tools if you have them; she will have some for people to use as well.
• 1 p.m. — Oregon Coast Woodturners demo: Tom Hasting will do a demo on the technique for turning wood to create a sphere.
Sunday, Jan. 15
• 11 a.m. — Everett Koontz: Adult carving. Everett will be doing a carve-along of an otter letter opener. Bring tools; he will have some for use.
• 11 a.m. — Terry Moss: Demo and talk on how to carve Caricature Eyes.
1 p.m. — Gene Tilton: Ornament carving. Gene will be doing a carve-along Santa ornament. Limit of 10 people. Please bring your own tools.
1 p.m. — Cynthia Longhat-Adams: Pyrography demo/talk. Cynthia will discuss ways she burns wood to create art, which involve a burning pen or milk torched painting. She will answer questions about her process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.