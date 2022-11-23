aquarium-sustainability-award

A Sustainable Oregon Award from the Association of Oregon Recyclers was presented recently to the Oregon Coast Aquarium in recognition of its continued sustainability efforts.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium has received an annual Sustainable Oregon Award from the Association of Oregon Recyclers in recognition of its continued sustainability efforts.

The Sustainable Oregon Awards, formerly known as the Recycler of the Year Awards, recognize individuals and organizations that demonstrate significant accomplishments in sustainable materials initiatives, recycling and waste prevention, and other elements of materials management in Oregon.

