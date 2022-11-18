This might be the time the subject of this column would center on Thanksgiving dinner and holiday wines and such events as the annual arrival of nouveaus, the new releases of just-fermented Beaujolais. So let’s look at this wine said to be the only white wine that happens to be red and most of which is designed to be drunk almost immediately after bottling.

The wine known as Beaujolais comes from the region known as Beaujolais, the southern part of Burgundy, the source of this magenta-colored wine made from the gamay grape. Gamay is a red grape naturally low in tannic acid, resulting in a wine that, like most whites, has less acidity to mask the predominating fresh fruitiness that makes you think of a white wine loaded with sweet cherry, raspberry and peaches. It should also be served cool, not cold; about 15 minutes in the refrigerator should do it. In addition to use of the gamay grape, the technique of making the wine by carbonic maceration enhances the ultra-fruity quality of the end product in the bottle. In this technique, whole clusters of grapes are put into the tank without being crushed and, literally, fermentation takes place in each individual grape.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.