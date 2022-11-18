This might be the time the subject of this column would center on Thanksgiving dinner and holiday wines and such events as the annual arrival of nouveaus, the new releases of just-fermented Beaujolais. So let’s look at this wine said to be the only white wine that happens to be red and most of which is designed to be drunk almost immediately after bottling.
The wine known as Beaujolais comes from the region known as Beaujolais, the southern part of Burgundy, the source of this magenta-colored wine made from the gamay grape. Gamay is a red grape naturally low in tannic acid, resulting in a wine that, like most whites, has less acidity to mask the predominating fresh fruitiness that makes you think of a white wine loaded with sweet cherry, raspberry and peaches. It should also be served cool, not cold; about 15 minutes in the refrigerator should do it. In addition to use of the gamay grape, the technique of making the wine by carbonic maceration enhances the ultra-fruity quality of the end product in the bottle. In this technique, whole clusters of grapes are put into the tank without being crushed and, literally, fermentation takes place in each individual grape.
This grapey and light-hearted Beaujolais contrasts with the more serious wine of its Pinot noir-growing neighbor, Burgundy. That is not to say it should be considered inferior to Burgundy, but should be enjoyed for being different and refreshingly uncomplicated. The best wines of the region come from 10 villages and are actually meant to be aged and enjoyed for nuances of flavor that make each unique. These 10 sites are at higher altitudes and are known as Beaujolais Cru, or simply: special villages.
But what garners most publicity for the region is Beaujolais Nouveau, the lesser quality Beaujolais that is so young —only seven to nine weeks in the bottle — that it is designed to be gulped down in celebration of the harvest. Well-publicized races are held to see which restaurant in Paris and other cities can boast of pouring the first Nouveau of the new harvest. Even New York restaurants would play the game back when the Concorde was flying and no faster delivery across the Atlantic could be made. The governing wine institute of France (INAO) even legally restrained the wine from being poured before the stroke of midnight on the third Thursday of November each year.
Since about a half million cases of Nouveau were sold by the 1960s and about a third of all Beaujolais today is Nouveau, I have agreed to serve on the Beaujolais Nouveau Police for the Oregon coast. That means that if I hear of anyone opening a bottle before 12:01 a.m. on the third Thursday of November, I will be forced to issue a citation. A fine will follow and I will have to confiscate the bottle. What’s that you say about wanting to see my badge? Badge? I don’t need no stinkin’ badge.
OK, to be more serious, although this is a wine not to be taken too seriously, this is a wine that will go well with the Thanksgiving dinner. All that fruitiness will match well with the cranberries, stuffing and sweet potatoes. Save some for the pumpkin pie. At Lyle Matson’s JC Market, you can find a bottle of Beaujolais Nouveau produced by Georges Duboeuf, the region’s best-known and most prolific producer. The Duboeuf Nouveau can also be found at the OLCC retail store. There is no Nouveau at Zack’s Nye Beach Wine Cellar, but you can find a Beaujolais Cru from Morgon or Brouilly there if you would like to see how well the better quality will age.
