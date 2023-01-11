Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is offering “After School Art” learning for youths in grades 1-8 throughout the first quarter of 2023. All classes take place at the Newport Visual Arts Center.
Students in grades 3-5 can learn to build a 3D fish. This two-day class takes place during a two-week period on Wednesdays (Jan. 18 and 25) from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. In February, students in first and second grades can learn to build a felt monster on Fridays (Feb. 3 and 10) from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Later in February, students in grades 3-8 are invited to attend a new, four-week-long “Play with Clay” class. Students who attended “Play with Clay” last year will be delighted to find that these classes feature new techniques and projects. Students who have never worked with clay before are also encouraged to attend. There is no pre-requisite or skill required, and the class is suitable for beginners. For third through fifth grade students, the class will take place on Wednesdays (Feb. 22-March 22) from 2:30 to 4 p.m. A second class, for students in sixth though eighth grades, will take place on Fridays (Feb. 24-March 24) from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The cost to attend the two-week-long 3D fish or felt monster class is $20. The four-week-long “Play with Clay” class fee is $45. All materials are included. To learn more or to register a child, visit www.coastarts.org/youth-art-classes
There are also opportunities for adults interested in taking an art class together with their child, grandchild, etc. “Art for All” classes (www.coastarts.org/art-for-all) are suitable for adults and children ages 6 and above, while “Passport to Art” classes (https://coastarts.org/passport-to-art/) are suitable for adults and children in sixth grade and above.
Scholarships are available through Oregon Coast Council for the Arts. If funds are a barrier to learning, contact Sara Siggelkow, OCCA’s arts education manager, at 541-574-3364 or ssiggelkow@coastarts.org.
