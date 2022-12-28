Parents and guardians can learn how to create harmony and stability in their families while raising teens who are responsible, courageous and prepared for independent life at a free workshop series, Active Parenting of Teens, scheduled to begin in January.
One of the sessions will be presented entirely in Spanish in partnership with Acosta Services, for those whose primary language is Spanish.
Active Parenting of Teens is a video and discussion program by parenting expert Michael Popkin, Ph.D. Participants will learn methods of respectful discipline, skills for clear and honest communication, concrete strategies to prevent risky behavior, how to be an encouraging parent, and gain insight into important issues such as teens online, bullying and depression.
The English language workshop will take place on Wednesdays, from 5 to 7 p.m., beginning Jan. 11 and ending on Feb. 15. Sessions are held in person at Family Promise of Lincoln County in Lincoln City or virtually via Zoom. For information and to register, send a message to smcleish@samhealth.org or call at 541-917-4884.
The Spanish language workshop will take place on Thursdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 19 through Feb. 23. Sessions will be held virtually via Zoom. For information and to register, call Luis Acosta at 541-220-9686.
