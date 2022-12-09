A-new-sailing-book

Local author Rod Scher just released “Sailing by Starlight.” It’s a true story of New Jersey geography professor Marvin Creamer incredible mid-80s circumnavigation in the 35’ Globe Star, a voyage he completed without navigational aids.

A book about New Jersey geography professor Marvin Creamer has just been released by local author Rod Scher, who lives in Depoe Bay. Sailing by Starlight, published November 1st by Sheridan House/Rowman & Littlefield, is the true story of Creamer’s incredible mid-80s circumnavigation in the 35’ Globe Star, a voyage he completed without the aid of any navigational aids at all.

Creamer was determined to prove that ancient people could have sailed across oceans — or even around the world — using only their senses and their seagoing experience, says Scher. He wanted to show that, even though it may not have been done for 1000 years, in fact, even though it may never have been done, it was possible to sail completely around the world using no modern instruments at all.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.