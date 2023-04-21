The Waldport Public Library has an opportunity for the community to Zoom with the Library of Congress and learn what it has to offer Lincoln County. The session will take place on Tuesday, April 25, at noon.
Sharon McCrum, the Waldport Library’s family outreach coordinator, was on a lengthy trip to Maryland earlier this year to visit family. While in the Washington, D.C., area, she worked remotely creating science Zoom meetings with the Waldport Library for kids and YouTube videos about the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Library of Congress.
While at the Library of Congress Young Readers Center & Programs Lab, McCrum met Lauren Windham Roszak, manager of Family and Youth Programs and the Informal Learning Office. Roszak agreed to participate in a Zoom meeting for the local libraries, schools and communities in Lincoln County so they can learn about the Library of Congress and what it has to offer. “It is important for people everywhere to realize that the Library of Congress is for everyone to use,” she said.
Roszak and her colleague, Alli Hartley-Kong, educational resource specialist, will be joining the Waldport Public Library on Zoom on April 25. To receive an invitation to this Zoom meeting, contact the library at waldportlibrary@waldportlibrary.org The Waldport Library will have a screen set up for group watching.
The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library with more than 1,273 million items. The collections, in some 470 languages, include more than 51 million catalogued books and other print materials, 4.2 million recordings, 17.5 million photographs, 5.6 million maps, 8.2 million pieces of sheet music and 75 million manuscripts.
