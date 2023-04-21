The Waldport Public Library has an opportunity for the community to Zoom with the Library of Congress and learn what it has to offer Lincoln County. The session will take place on Tuesday, April 25, at noon.

Sharon McCrum, the Waldport Library’s family outreach coordinator, was on a lengthy trip to Maryland earlier this year to visit family. While in the Washington, D.C., area, she worked remotely creating science Zoom meetings with the Waldport Library for kids and YouTube videos about the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Library of Congress.

