The Waldport Public Library announced the opening of the 2023 Young Writers’ Competition, an event the library has hosted for the past decade. This year’s topic is in keeping with the 2023 Summer Reading Program theme: “Find Your Voice.”

For this year’s competition, the library is asking youths of all ages up to 18 to ponder: How will I find my voice? What matters to you? Do you express yourself through speech, music, science, art, sports, gardening, humor — or something else?

