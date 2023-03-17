The Waldport Public Library announced the opening of the 2023 Young Writers’ Competition, an event the library has hosted for the past decade. This year’s topic is in keeping with the 2023 Summer Reading Program theme: “Find Your Voice.”
For this year’s competition, the library is asking youths of all ages up to 18 to ponder: How will I find my voice? What matters to you? Do you express yourself through speech, music, science, art, sports, gardening, humor — or something else?
Entries can be fiction (if based on your own life dreams) or non-fiction. There is a beginner-to-intermediate division and an advanced division. Entrants must live in Lincoln County. Each entry must have a completed and signed application, which can be picked up at the Waldport Public Library desk or downloaded at waldportlibrary.org.
Each year, anonymous leaders in literacy judge the competition. Entries must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. Monday, April 3, and must be between 800 and 1,500 words — with the word count listed on the application. Entries may be dropped of at the library at 460 Hemlock St. (Highway 34) in Waldport, or emailed to waldportlibrary@waldportlibrary.org
Judges will look for the following criteria: 1) prompt; 2) word count; 3) audience (must be respectful); 4) ideas and content; 5) organization; 6) voice; 7) word choice; 8) sentence fluency; and 9) conventions (spelling, grammar, capitalization, etc.). Help with editing is encouraged. Each entry is given a code to ensure its anonymity with the judges — only the title, word count and entry are read by the judges.
The Friends of the Waldport Public Library are again supporting this year’s competition with cash prizes for grand winner, first and second place in both categories, and honorable mention.
Winners will be announced at the Young Writers’ Competition awards night at the library on Wednesday, April 19, at 5 p.m. Contact the library at 541-563-5880 for more information.
