The Yaquina Bay Yacht Club (YBYC) is hosting a number of educational programs at the YBYC clubhouse at 750 SE Bay Blvd. in Newport, in addition to the Oregon Cup Youth regatta and the club’s spring regatta.

In February, YBYC member John Estabrook presented about different rope types for sailboat rigging (halyards, sheets, control lines, soft shackles). He brought samples of different kinds of ropes (material, strength, thickness) and included a demo on using dyneema, which is stronger than steel cable. Participants practiced putting an eye splice on a short piece of dyneema rope.

