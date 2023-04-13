The Yaquina Bay Yacht Club (YBYC) is hosting a number of educational programs at the YBYC clubhouse at 750 SE Bay Blvd. in Newport, in addition to the Oregon Cup Youth regatta and the club’s spring regatta.
In February, YBYC member John Estabrook presented about different rope types for sailboat rigging (halyards, sheets, control lines, soft shackles). He brought samples of different kinds of ropes (material, strength, thickness) and included a demo on using dyneema, which is stronger than steel cable. Participants practiced putting an eye splice on a short piece of dyneema rope.
Last month, YBYC hosted Peter Sv-gvs (Black Bear) Hatch, history and archeology specialist of the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians. Hatch presented on the history of the tribes on the Yaquina Bay and other waters in the area. The slideshow presentation included pictures of the original community Miit-t’sul-stik near the current day Yaquina Bay Bridge, and other depictions from the area’s history and water-based lifestyles of aboriginal communities including canoeing and fishing and other resources.
On April 20, Rod Scher, local author from Depoe Bay, will talk about his book, “Sailing by Starlight.” This book tells the story of Marv Creamer, his crew and their sailboat, the Globe Star. In the mid-1980s, they set out to sail around the world without the use of any instruments — no compass, chart-plotter, GPS or radar, not even a stopwatch.
Other programs coming up this year: “Marine Electronics for Sailboats (Wind speed & direction, boat speed, depth, charts, autopilot, VHF radio with AIS),” with John Estabrook, “Boating Safety,” with Ginny Perry, and “Marine life in the Yaquina Bay” (speaker to be announced).
Watch on April 23 when middle and high school students from various Oregon schools will compete in the Oregon Cup Regatta on Yaquina Bay. Up to 60 students are expected to be racing in this event. The regatta will be followed by the YBYC Spring regatta the following weekend. Contact the YBYC for more information.
