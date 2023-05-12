When all else fails book cover

A book of poetry, “When All Else Fails,” written by Newport resident Lana Hechtman Ayers, will be published Monday, May 15 by The Poetry Box Press of Portland. An international book release reading is set for May 20 at noon on Zoom; details can be found at LanaAyers.com.

Newport resident Lana Hechtman Ayers is convinced that poetry saved her life. A prolific writer of poetry, she also describes herself as “a cat mama, dog mama, sky watcher, recovering coffee-addict and former New Yorker — as well as a poet, novelist, publisher and time travel enthusiast … obsessed with exotic flavors of ice cream, Little Red Riding Hood, and monochromatic cats and dogs.”

All that and more comes across in her heartfelt poems.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.