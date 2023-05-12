Newport resident Lana Hechtman Ayers is convinced that poetry saved her life. A prolific writer of poetry, she also describes herself as “a cat mama, dog mama, sky watcher, recovering coffee-addict and former New Yorker — as well as a poet, novelist, publisher and time travel enthusiast … obsessed with exotic flavors of ice cream, Little Red Riding Hood, and monochromatic cats and dogs.”
All that and more comes across in her heartfelt poems.
Her latest volume of poetry — “When All Else Fails” — will be published Monday, May 15 by The Poetry Box Press of Portland. An international book release reading is set for May 20 at noon on Zoom; details can be found at LanaAyers.com.
Two additional full-length poetry collections from Ayers are due out soon as well: “Overtures” this coming August, and “The Autobiography of Rain” in September 2024.
Ayers has a master’s of fine arts degree in poetry and in writing popular fiction as well as degrees in psychology, counseling therapy and mathematics. She was a writer in residence at Hedgerow, a rural retreat for women writers on Whidbey Island, Washington.
She is managing editor of three poetry presses: Concrete Wolf, MoonPath Press and World Enough Writers. She facilitates a Zoom poetry book club as well.
“I started my first poetry press because reading poetry saved my life as a child,” she said. “I thought if I published poetry, I would be doing something for poetry. I feel poetry makes the world a better place.”
The title of her new book, “When All Else Fails,” expresses her reaction to the difficulties of her childhood “in the dark house of my mother’s anger,” but also shows that getting past those difficulties is possible.
“I find that life can be a beautiful thing,” she said. “You are not defined by your past. You get to write your own life.”
Ayers and her husband moved to Newport from Tillamook in November, after buying a house and acreage on the Yaquina River. A native of Queens, New York, Ayers has lived in Oregon since 2016. She’s also spent time in New Hampshire and Washington state.
Poetry has been the focus of her life since she was a young child. “I’ve written poems since I could hold a crayon,” Ayers said. “I fell in love with poetry at a very young age.”
During her childhood, she lived next door to a girl who was five years older and would bring home books to read with her. Ayers spent her childhood in poverty, and found her first book of poetry in a bag of donated clothing.
“That first book of poetry was by Rudyard Kipling, and another one I found was by Elizabeth Barrett Browning,” she said. “I had no idea what the poetry meant but it transported me like magic. I read every poetry book I could find in the local library. I’ve been an addicted poetry reader ever since.”
Many of her poems speak of her family — an abusive mother, a quiet but loving father, and old world grandmothers. She said her mother was probably diagnosable as having a borderline personality disorder. “But as a child, I didn’t know my mother had an illness that she couldn’t help,” she said.
Her mother’s reaction to Ayers’ first poem was “to crumple it up and throw it on the floor and tell me to pick up my trash,” she said. “My father appreciated that I was a writer, although he never really was into reading. But he taught me to play poker when I was 7.
“My parents married late and were the ages of everyone else’s grandparents,” she said, noting they were of the generation that thought children were the mother’s domain. “Poetry helped lift me up from the situation I grew up with.”
Much of her poetry, especially her early pieces, is autobiographical, although with a philosophical take. “My first two books were about me and my personal struggles, and the irony of love in a difficult world,” she said. While the bulk of her writing is free verse, Ayers also wrote short stories as a child.
And about 12 years ago, she decided she had to write a science fiction novel because it’s a genre she loves. The result is a romantic time travel novel, “Time Flash: Another Me.” She is starting a second book in that series.
“Prose is not my main way of communicating, but I’ve always been a science fiction nerd, and time travel is what I like,” she said. “It’s about choices people make in their lives — what would have happened if they had made different choices.”
She’s also toyed with writing cozy mysteries, and indeed wrote one, only to delete it in its entirety. “Some day I’ll write one that I won’t delete,” she said with a laugh.
But it is poetry that she loves best. As she writes in her poem that bears the name of the book’s title,
“And failing everything else,
I am here for the poetry,
For my eyes to embrace its myriad
Entwined branches of script…
…I’m here to touch
the blank page with reverent ink.”
Ayers explained, “my purpose is to observe the goodness of the world, and failing everything else, I’m here for the poetry, a reason to appreciate life. Poetry connects us to each other and shows that we’re more alike than different.”
For more information about Ayers and her poetry, visit her website at laura.ayers.com.
