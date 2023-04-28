On Thursday, April 19, the Waldport Public Library held an awards night for its annual Young Writers’ Competition. This year’s theme was “Find Your Voice.” The competition has been held since 2013, funded by the Friends of the Waldport Public Library.
The writers in this year’s competition ranged in age from fourth through 12th grades, and nine participants received awards.
Sixth-grade writer Jonah Tysman won the grand prize with his fiction story titled, “Jack Sorens.” The first prize in the advanced division was won by Waldport eighth grader Hannah Arnold for her non-fiction piece about living and attending school in Germany titled, “Working for My Voice.” The second prize in the advanced division went to Newport senior Augustus Gerbo, who wrote a non-fiction piece titled “Head in the Clouds.”
First prize in the beginner division was earned by sixth-grade writer Rigal Peters. Her non-fiction account of her life is titled “How to Find a Voice,” which includes humor in the face of adversity. Second-place beginner division writer Avery Torres, a fifth grader, submitted a fiction entry titled “It’s Our Planet Too!”
Honorable Mentions went to four writers this year: Waldport fourth-grader Oma Biszantz for “Dog Squad & the Case of the Vanishing Voice;” Waldport sixth-grader Matilyn Dunn for “Different…?”; Waldport sixth-grader Sophia Elgin for her non-fiction entry against racism and bullying “Treat Others How You Want to Be Treated;” and Waldport sixth-grader Erika Adams’ non-fiction entry titled “Deforestation.”
