On Thursday, April 19, the Waldport Public Library held an awards night for its annual Young Writers’ Competition. This year’s theme was “Find Your Voice.” The competition has been held since 2013, funded by the Friends of the Waldport Public Library.

The writers in this year’s competition ranged in age from fourth through 12th grades, and nine participants received awards.

