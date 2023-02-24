Volunteer recruitment is now underway at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City, Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport and the coastal team of Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. People of all ages with a variety of skill sets are encouraged to apply.
Hospital volunteers
These are the friendly faces that patients and visitors see just inside the main entrance of the hospitals. Volunteers help stock gift shop shelves and ring up the sales. Volunteers assist with special projects, help raise funds for important services, equipment, scholarships and more. The opportunities are varied but the results are the same — the satisfaction of helping others, enjoying a social activity, sharing creative ideas and being physically active, to name a few benefits of volunteering.
Once an application is received, an interview is scheduled with the volunteer services coordinator at each hospital to explore appropriate placement and schedules.
Hospice volunteers
These people step in when the caregiver (often family or friends) needs a break to take care of themselves. Or, if the patient does not have family in the area, a hospice volunteer could be called upon to visit with a hospice patient. There are many ways that volunteers enhance the services provided to hospice patients in Lincoln County.
Hospice volunteers are needed from all areas but especially from north Lincoln County into south Tillamook County. Military veterans are also needed as volunteers to help with patients who are veterans. Volunteers receive comprehensive training and are matched to patients and situations that will benefit both the volunteer as well as the patient and their family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.