Students participate in an underwater robotics contest at the Lincoln City Community Center in 2022. This year’s competition will be held Saturday in Newport. Learn more at materovcompetition.org/oregon. (Photo by Tyler Sloan)
Oregon Sea Grant is once again hosting the MATE ROV regional competition. This underwater robotics event will be held this Saturday, April 22, at the Newport Aquatics and Recreation Center for the first time. There are 15 teams registered that are coming from Beaverton, Tigard, Tillamook, and Warrenton, as well as White Salmon and West Richland, Washington.
The event will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to Oregon Sea Grant, this year’s sponsors include the MATE Center, the Marine Technology Society, Sexton Corporation, and the National Science Foundation through Oregon State University’s Regional Class Research Vessel Program. This year’s judges come from Oregon Sea Grant, OSU’s Hatfield Marine Science Center, OSU’s College of Engineering, OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, OSU’s Marine Mammal Institute, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and Oregon Coast Community College. Volunteer divers for the event are coming from the Oregon Coast Aquarium and OSU’s scientific dive program. Additional volunteers supporting the event are coming from the Rotary Club and Lincoln County School District.
This year’s underwater robotics competition highlights the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, challenging student teams to imagine, innovate and create solutions to the problems that impact everyone. Teams will use their underwater robots to simulate deploying offshore renewable energy devices, treating diseased corals, releasing fish fry, monitoring endangered species, and deploying floats to monitor ocean health.
