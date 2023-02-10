Who doesn’t like a treasure hunt? And who doesn’t look forward to a walk on the beach? Combine the two and you get Finders Keepers, and a chance to bring home a colorful hand-blown glass float hidden carefully along the beach in Lincoln City.

Three thousand glass floats will be hidden on Lincoln City beaches throughout the year, in addition to special float drops. And two of those are coming up soon — Valentine’s Day will bring out 50 red, pink and white colored floats in addition to the usual drops, and Lincoln City Antique Week, Feb, 11-18, will mean 100 antique Japanese fishing floats will await eagle-eyed beach-goers in addition to the usual multi-colored glass balls.

