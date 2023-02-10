Who doesn’t like a treasure hunt? And who doesn’t look forward to a walk on the beach? Combine the two and you get Finders Keepers, and a chance to bring home a colorful hand-blown glass float hidden carefully along the beach in Lincoln City.
Three thousand glass floats will be hidden on Lincoln City beaches throughout the year, in addition to special float drops. And two of those are coming up soon — Valentine’s Day will bring out 50 red, pink and white colored floats in addition to the usual drops, and Lincoln City Antique Week, Feb, 11-18, will mean 100 antique Japanese fishing floats will await eagle-eyed beach-goers in addition to the usual multi-colored glass balls.
Decades ago, beach walkers could expect to find blue or green glass balls on the beaches of Lincoln County. The blown glass balls were Japanese floats used with fishing nets, and ranged in size from 2 inches to 2 feet. But in recent years, the world’s fishing vessels have turned to plastic, making glass floats rare — except in Lincoln City, where blown glass balls in brilliant colors are now hidden along its seven-plus miles of beach.
Finders Keepers began as the Oregon Coast Festival of Glass, a celebration of the millennium in 2000. Waldport artist Bryan Duncan was walking the beach in 1997 and considering what could be used as an art project for the celebration when he realized the traditional Japanese floats were rarely seen anymore. Why not hide 2,000 colorful art glass floats on the beaches to attract tourists and mark the millennium year?
He was right.
On his LinkedIn page, Duncan describes himself as the creator and founder of the Oregon Coast Festival of Glass — now Finders Keepers. He explains that the festival offers a public interactive art project involving the hiding of colorful hand-blown glass floats — modeled after the traditional Japanese fishing floats — on the beaches for the public to find. The festival received the Governor’s Innovative Tourism Award for the year 2000.
Duncan met with local glass blowers and supervised production of those first floats, and Lincoln City pounced on the idea. The first floats for the Oregon Coast Festival of Glass were placed on the city’s beaches from mid-December of 1999 through February 2000.
Today, tourists come from around the country to search for the signed and numbered glass floats. And what was meant to be a one-year event has expanded year round, with 3,000 floats carefully hidden on the Lincoln City beaches every year.
“It was so popular that first year that the city kept doing it, and it evolved into what it is today,” said Edward Dreistadt, director of Explore Lincoln City, the city’s tourism information center.
“The first year they took them to the beach and fired them into the waves,” Dreistadt said. Now the floats are dropped into myriad nooks and crannies in the sand and in driftwood collections along the shore. Each year Explore Lincoln City reviews submissions of uniquely designed floats and selects the artists whose work fits best for the year’s dispersal, which extends from Road’s End to Siletz Bay.
The 2023 artists, all from Oregon and several from Lincoln City and Newport, are: Alder House Glassblowing, Fernhill Glass, Gathering Glass Studio, Kelly Howard Glass, Lincoln City Glass Center, Studio West, The Edge Art Gallery, the Glass Forge, The Hot Shop and ThornMeadow Glassworks.
Those who find a float can keep it and are asked to register it at 541-996-1274 or text FLOATS to 866-943-0443 or visit Explore Lincoln City’s registration page. In this year-long “random acts of findness” event, floats are hidden above the high tide line and below the beach embankment by secretive “float fairies” during daylight only, at random times and locations. Secrecy is the key.
As the project continued, the number of floats increased to equal the year — 2,011 floats for the year 2011, for example, and four years ago, the decision was made to place 3,000 floats each year. In addition, what previously had been an October through May distribution now sees the project’s “secret agents” or float fairies placing the floats year round.
The floats are funded through the city’s transient room tax of 9.5 percent, with 28 percent of the money collected going to Explore Lincoln City to promote tourism.
“Finders Keepers is incredibly popular,” Dreistadt said, adding it appears that Lincoln City was first to hide floats on its beaches. He points out that the floats are known far and wide. Indeed, they were the subject of a recent feature broadcast on NBC.
Dreistadt said Jekyll Island in Georgia has a float program and uses glass balls made in Lincoln City, but noted, “We’re still the first and the best!”
Walkers on Lincoln City beaches are not the only ones to find the treasured floats. A woman in Bristol, England called Lincoln City in 2017 to say she had found a float on the beach in England. Dreistadt said he called the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Newport to see if it was possible for a glass ball to float across the Atlantic and found that it was, indeed — including the possibility that it could have been swallowed by a whale and regurgitated in the Arctic Circle.
For the city’s annual celebration of Antique Week, which is also coordinated by Explore Lincoln City, Finders Keepers buys Japanese style floats from a collector in Alaska. Stephanie Hull, Explore Lincoln City event and outreach coordinator, said the city buys 100 antique floats and puts them on the beach for Antique Week, in addition to the regular drops.
Other special drops are for Spring Break in March and April, Earth Day in April, Mother’s Day in May, Memorial Day in May, Father’s Day in June, the casino anniversary in June, Summer Kite Festival in June, college ball in September, Celebration of Honor in September, Fall Kite Festival in September, Halloween in October with glow-in-the-dark floats, Thanksgiving in November, and basketball in December.
“I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” Dreistadt said of the widespread attraction of the colored floats. “People call and ask about it, people make special trips to the beach and register their floats — it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. I wish I’d thought of it myself.
“We’ve kept dropping floats and never looked back,” Dreistadt added. “It’s the iconic, defining thing for Lincoln City.”
