The James “Pat” Brumbaugh Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4227 in Toledo recently recognized winners of its annual youth essay contests. The two awardees were presented with a certificate of appreciation, a cash award, and a bag filled with patriotic items.
The Voice of Democracy winner was Seal Rock resident Leanna Rios, a junior at Newport High School, sponsored by her teacher, Jake Carlsen. Her essay was about duty and honor and having the heart of a lion to serve one’s country. She wrote about how veterans are considered role models due to their sacrifices. Rios is a 4-H Club president and will be traveling to Japan this summer for the Outbound program. She is earning her Girl Scout Gold Award and is a National Honor Society member. She placed second in this contest at the district level, which earned her additional recognition and funds.
The Patriot’s Pen Winner was Kaydence Almeida, a seventh grader who is homeschooled in Waldport and was sponsored by her teacher, April Almeida. She wrote about honoring those heroes who defended America and how veterans have earned their distinctive title, which should be respected. Almeida is very involved her Thundering Hooves 4-H club. She also enjoys dancing (tap, contemporary, and ballet) at All That Jazz in Newport. She placed first in this essay contest at the district level and third at department (state) level.
The Patriot’s Pen essay contest is open to students in grades 5-8, and this year’s theme was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.” The Voice of Democracy essay contest is open to students in grades 9-12 and the theme was “Why Is the Veteran Important?”
