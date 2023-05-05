first-weekend-art-Roosevelt-by-Ivan-Kelly

“Roosevelt,” by Ivan Kelly, will be featured at the Toledo artist’s studio during First Weekend Art this Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7.

Toledo is said to be the place where art meets industry. The galleries, studios and public art displays are woven closely with the scenes of industry, from the paper mill to the shipyard to the railway. This Saturday and Sunday, Toledo celebrates First Weekend Art, an opportunity for the art galleries to open their doors and connect local artisans to the public.  

The Yaquina River Museum of Art continues with its newest exhibition, “The Majors,” an exclusive selection of large paintings from the museum’s permanent collection. Featured artist and well-known local painter Marion Moir will gives an art talk on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. about her painting in the exhibition as well as her artistic process. Moir has taught watercolor, collage, gyotaku, and mixed media in Newport and around the country. She is a member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon since 1981, and won numerous awards and grants for her work.

