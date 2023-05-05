Toledo is said to be the place where art meets industry. The galleries, studios and public art displays are woven closely with the scenes of industry, from the paper mill to the shipyard to the railway. This Saturday and Sunday, Toledo celebrates First Weekend Art, an opportunity for the art galleries to open their doors and connect local artisans to the public.
The Yaquina River Museum of Art continues with its newest exhibition, “The Majors,” an exclusive selection of large paintings from the museum’s permanent collection. Featured artist and well-known local painter Marion Moir will gives an art talk on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. about her painting in the exhibition as well as her artistic process. Moir has taught watercolor, collage, gyotaku, and mixed media in Newport and around the country. She is a member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon since 1981, and won numerous awards and grants for her work.
See Moir’s work and listen to her discuss art at the Yaquina River Museum of Art’s Schoolhouse Exhibit Space, located at 151 NE Alder St. The museum will be open both Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit yaquinarivermuseumofart.org.
Across the street at Michael Gibbons’ Signature Gallery is another rare find from the late artist’s studio, “Pioneer Mountain Homestead,” an oil painting of a rural home against a wild backdrop. The view of the painting looks as though you are peering through the trees at the lonely house. The gallery is at 140 NE Alder S. and is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit michaelgibbons.net.
Just up the way, Ivan Kelly Studio & Gallery will have a special feature on “Roosevelt,” a painting of an elk looking out to sea along a Pacific coastline. Known for both his big game works and maritime paintings, this piece captures Kelly’s mastery of wild game as well as his ability to capture the rugged beauty of the coastlines. See this work and other original oil at his Studio & Gallery space located at 207 E Graham St. For more information, visit ivankelly.com.
On Main Street, Crow’s Nest Gallery & Studio will feature the works of multiple artists. As gallery goers enter into the space, it’s hard not to notice the beautiful glass mosaic works of Val Bolen gleaming like gems against the windows as sunlight makes her works sparkle. Also see work by Crow’s Nest owner and assemblage artist Janet Runger; Alice Haga, fused glass; Sylvia Hosie, photography; Paula Teplitz, sculptural jellyfish mobiles; Jeff Gibford, digitally manipulated photographs; Tish Epperson, watercolors; and Susan Jones, woven fiber jellyfish. Crow’s Nest Gallery & Studio is located at 305 N. Main St. and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Also on Main Street is the newest selection of artists for ART Toledo Phantom Gallery program. Currently featured are the works of photographer Taylor Bennett-Wiens and emerging photographer and high school student Tayla Stevenson. Phantom Galleries is a project that promotes available commercial building spaces on Main Street by exhibiting local art. See their art at 355 N Main St. For more information, visit ARTToledo.com.
