The Newport Seafood and Wine Festival returns in full force for its 46th year Feb. 23-26. This year’s festival will have 147 vendors offering seafood, Northwest wine and the work of Pacific Northwest artisans. (Photos by Jeremy Burke)
The COVID pandemic kept the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival mostly quiet for two years, but the festival returns this month. New this year will be a stage in the center of the tent for acoustic live music, seafood demonstrations and wine talks.
A wide variety of wines will be available for sampling, and to purchase at the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival. Find complete festival information online at www.seafoodandwine.com.
Proudly touting its trademarked moniker — “The Original and Still the Best” — the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival returns full speed ahead for its 46th year Feb. 23-26 to the white tent near the Rogue Ales Brewery and the Port of Newport in South Beach.
Festival spokesperson Bobbi Price has been promoting the multi-day event for 13 years. The festival puts the local seafood industry front and center, all the while attracting tourists to the coast in the slower winter months.
The festival was the brainchild of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce board of directors, with the goal of providing an economic boost at the slowest time of year for local businesses. “That proved to be successful,” Price said, “and through the years, has been an economic booster not just to Newport but to all of Lincoln County.”
The festival’s first year was 1977, when the event was staged in the Oregon National Guard Armory in Newport. Then it moved to the Rogue Brewery — the brewery halted production to house the festival — eventually evolving into this year’s tent from Key Manufacturing in Salem.
This year’s layout in one large tent makes it possible for all guests to have the same experience at the same time in an open floor concept, Price said. She noted that new this year will be a stage in the center of the tent for acoustic live music, seafood demonstrations and wine talks.
The COVID pandemic kept the festival mostly quiet for two years, and plans for resuming the usual format in 2022 were sidelined by the Omicron outbreak. “It was full speed ahead until Omicron got in the way,” Price said, noting advance ticket purchases and booth rentals had to be refunded when the festival was canceled that year.
“It was not feasible to go ahead,” Price said. “We ended up placing the wineries in stores and restaurants throughout the area and made a map with a tasting trail,” Price recalled. “And that was very well received. Some of the shops said they had the best weekend ever.
“But we’re happy to bring on the 2023 festival this year,” she said. “It’s the best of the old with a few things that are new.”
This year’s festival will have 147 vendors, with over 90 on the waiting list. Live music is planned for Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Vendors will offer seafood, Northwest wine and the work of Pacific Northwest artisans.
And the festival has a devoted following, both of attendees and vendors. Indeed, Valley View Winery in Jacksonville, for example, has been a participant for 46 years, including during the pandemic, Price said.
Traditionally the opening day — this year it’s Thursday, Feb. 23 — is frequented by locals. Friday is a full day of fun, and Saturday brings out the jam-packed party atmosphere of the festival. “Sunday is a great day to buy gifts and stock your wine cellars, and learn a few tips from the wineries,” Price said.
About 300 volunteers make the festival possible, she noted. And she feels deeply about the festival’s place in the local community.
“I encourage people to come and check it out,” Price said of this year’s event. “Come on Thursday or Sunday if you don’t want huge crowds. We really want the locals to be part of this community event that is such a large economic booster.”
The Newport Seafood and Wine Festival is produced by the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce; its presenting sponsor is Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City. The official 2023 theme is “Long time no sea.” Festival hours are:
• Thursday, Feb. 23, 5 to 9 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 24, noon to 8 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are available for advance online purchase at a reduced rate at newportchamber.org or www.seafoodandwine.com, or at full price at the door. A three-day pass and daily tickets are available, both online and at the door. Admission to the festival is for ages 21 and over only.
Free shuttle buses, presented by Chinook Winds, will make a continuous 45-minute to one-hour loop and will stop at most of the major Newport hotels as well as Nye Beach and the Bayfront. The buses run from Pacific Shores Motorcoach Resort in the north to South Beach State Park in the south.
