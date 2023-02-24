“Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”
That phrase, spoken by Dorothy in the timeless tale “The Wizard of Oz,” will ring out across the Alice Silverman Theatre stage at the Newport Performing Arts Center beginning today (Friday), Feb. 24. The play is presented by Coastal Act Productions (CAP).
“We’re excited to be back,” said Jody Hanna, director of the production. “I feel like we made it through the pandemic and we’re fully back now.”
The play has a cast of 62, ranging in age from 8 to adults in their 60s. Youths make up 34 members of the cast, which also includes a remote controlled dog playing the role of Toto.
A live orchestra of approximately 20 musicians provides the music, with Howard Lackey as conductor and music director. Hanna said Lackey puts together the orchestra each year, with many musicians returning for several productions. Lackey conducted about half the current orchestra members for “Tarzan,” CAP’s show last year, and many of the musicians were in the orchestra for CAP’s production of “Cinderella” in 2020.
Hanna thinks local theater is looking good in this post-pandemic era. “We’ve already sold quite a few tickets — the audience is shaping up nicely,” she said last week. “We did this play in 2005 and had a great audience for it then. And people seem to be really excited about it and eager to see it again this year.”
CAP holds open registration for its productions. “People register to be in the show and then we have auditions for the principal roles,” Hanna explained. “If you register, you are in the ensemble.
“I’m a big believer that everyone can sing in a group,” she added. “There’s lots of teamwork and lots of enjoyment and camaraderie from singing in a group like this.
“I think the ensemble for ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is fantastic,” Hanna said. “One of my favorite parts of the show is that there’s a lot of singing, and some really great costumes. And it’s a classic story — it was time to revisit it.”
A CAP newcomer to the Newport stage, Kristine Rogers, plays the role of Dorothy. Cameron Garner, who played Tarzan, now portrays the Scarecrow, with Zachary Lindstrom as the Tin Man, Gary Herd as the Lion, and Kiera Morgan as the Wicked Witch, reprising the role she played in the 2005 production. Asia Richardson is costume mistress for the play.
In addition to its regular performances, CAP will present the show for local schoolchildren at the Newport Performing Arts Center. “We bring in the kids on field trips from school to the PAC,” Hanna said. “I love to introduce the classics to the kids.”
All grades at both Yaquina View and Sam Case elementary schools in Newport will attend the special showings, as will more than half of the students at Newport Middle School and the entire junior class at Newport High School. Also attending will be students from Toledo Elementary School, Toledo Jr./Sr. High School and Eddyville Charter School, as well as some Waldport students.
“I love doing school shows and love teaching kids how to be a good audience,” Hanna said. “If kids don’t see theater when they’re young, it’s hard to get them to go to the theater as adults.”
Next on CAP’s agenda is its annual summer show, which comes at the end of its two-week summer theater camp for youths ages 8-18. The camp runs from July 31-Aug. 12 at Newport High School, with its performances set for Aug. 10, 11 and 12 at the PAC.
Hanna noted that many family members participate together in the cast in CAP productions. “Summer camp teaches acting and singing skills in a small production format,” Hanna said. “A play the size of ‘Wizard of Oz’ offers the opportunity for kids to be in a large theatrical production, with adults as mentors in singing and acting.”
CAP was founded in 2003 as an all-volunteer, nonprofit community theater company for youth and their families; Hanna is its artistic director.
Based on the tale by L. Frank Baum, “The Wizard of Oz” features the musical score from the MGM film and is the story of young Dorothy’s adventure over the rainbow to the land of Oz, where she meets the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion and discovers the power of home.
“The Wizard of Oz” will run for three weekends on the Alice Silverman Theatre stage. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 through March 11. There is no Saturday night show opening weekend. Tickets are $16.50 for adults, with additional fees applied for online purchase. Call 541-265-ARTS for more information or ticket purchase.
“It’s going to be a great show!” Hanna concluded.
