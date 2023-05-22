The Lincoln County Historical Society is pleased to present “The Curious World of Seaweed,” an exhibition featuring captivating color “portraits” of seaweed. The temporary exhibition merges history, art and science by featuring surprising stories highlighting Indigenous peoples’ and women’s connections to seaweed and examines its vital role as the base of the food chain.

“The Curious World of Seaweed” opens on May 25 and will be on view through Oct. 21 at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, located on the Newport Bayfront at 333 SE Bay Blvd.

