The Lincoln County Historical Society is pleased to present “The Curious World of Seaweed,” an exhibition featuring captivating color “portraits” of seaweed. The temporary exhibition merges history, art and science by featuring surprising stories highlighting Indigenous peoples’ and women’s connections to seaweed and examines its vital role as the base of the food chain.
“The Curious World of Seaweed” opens on May 25 and will be on view through Oct. 21 at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, located on the Newport Bayfront at 333 SE Bay Blvd.
Seaweeds have three requirements for survival: something to hold onto, sunlight to provide energy, and nutrients to fuel growth. They find these three elements in a thin section of the ocean, which accounts for less than two percent of the entire sea floor. Yet seaweeds are the supreme eco-engineers, oxygenating the waters and creating habitats for countess organisms. This exhibition examines how these surprisingly sophisticated marine plants keep our planet opulently rich in life. The exhibition also illustrates the importance of seaweed to our local commercial and sport fisheries.
“The Curious World of Seaweed” highlights the works and research of San Francisco-based photographer and author Josie Iselin. “The Curious World of Seaweed” publication was released by Heyday Books in August 2019. Copies of the book are available for sale at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center. Iselin’s writing and art focusing on seaweed, kelp and sea otters puts her on the forefront of interdisciplinary education about the ocean, while presenting and working with scientists and environmental groups working to preserve the kelp forests of the Pacific Coast.
A free opening reception will take place on Thursday, May 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center. Appetizers will be provided by Local Ocean.
Additional related programming includes a June 2-4 Seaweed Weekend, where Iselin and others will be at the PMHC to participate in a panel discussion, lecture, meet-and-greet book signings, two classes, a performative tattoo art demonstration and an Oregon Seaweed Booth. More details are below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.