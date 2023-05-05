Taft 7-12 CTE teacher Julia Westbrook, right, stands next to student competitor and 5th place winner in restaurant service, Morgan Miller, at the SkillsUSA State Competition held April 7-9. Westbrook won “Advisor of the Year” for the state of Oregon, and Taft students took home several awards. Sitting on the tank is Michelle Hernandez-Jimenez, who won first place in Early Childhood Education.
A Taft 7-12 CTE (Career Technical Education) teacher and a dozen of her students took home several awards in the SkillsUSA state competition held last month in Clackamas.
Taft Culinary and Foods teacher Julia Westbrook was named “Advisor of the Year” in the state of Oregon. She will go on to compete with other state winners at the SkillsUSA National Competition in Atlanta in June. Westbrook said the win was a surprise. “I’m not exactly the type of person who likes the limelight so it was probably for the best that I didn’t know or I would have been all nervous about it,” she said.
SkillsUSA is a great competition, according to Westbrook, because it puts a light on technical and skilled jobs and students are responsible for their own successes. “While I do help coach them, it’s 100 percent up to the individual,” she said. “They look over the technical standards and self assess what they want to work on. Then we do it. By the time we get to state, I may be able to help for a few minutes, but it’s on them to perform.”
Westbrook wasn’t the only Taft representative to take home a top award. Earning first place medals and the opportunity to compete at Nationals were Taft CTE students Luis (Nicky) Delain-Callazo in customer service and Michelle Hernandez in early childhood education. Elizabeth Melo won the top spot in cake decorating, but that event is only at the state level.
Taft 7-12 National SkillsUSA 2023 award winners:
• Baking and pastry arts: 3rd Sam Clanton, 4th Nathaniel Rivera (with tie breaker);
• Cake decorating: 1st Elizabeth Melo;
• Computer programming: 6th Nathaniel Rivera;
• Culinary arts: 3rd Ulices Alvarado;
• Customer service: 1st Nicky Delain-Callazo, 2nd Jr Doran;
• First Aid/CPR: 4th Michelle Hernandez-Jimenez;
• Early childhood education: 1st Michelle Hernandez-Jimenez, 3rd Taylor Balsoma;
• Quiz bowl team: 3rd Sam Clanton, Ulices Alvarado, Chelsea Roderick, Isai Fuentes Montes;
• Restaurant service: 4th Jr Doran, 5th Morgan Miller;
