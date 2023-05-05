SkilllsUSA-competition

Taft 7-12 CTE teacher Julia Westbrook, right, stands next to student competitor and 5th place winner in restaurant service, Morgan Miller, at the SkillsUSA State Competition held April 7-9. Westbrook won “Advisor of the Year” for the state of Oregon, and Taft students took home several awards. Sitting on the tank is Michelle Hernandez-Jimenez, who won first place in Early Childhood Education.

A Taft 7-12 CTE (Career Technical Education) teacher and a dozen of her students took home several awards in the SkillsUSA state competition held last month in Clackamas.

Taft Culinary and Foods teacher Julia Westbrook was named “Advisor of the Year” in the state of Oregon. She will go on to compete with other state winners at the SkillsUSA National Competition in Atlanta in June. Westbrook said the win was a surprise. “I’m not exactly the type of person who likes the limelight so it was probably for the best that I didn’t know or I would have been all nervous about it,” she said.

