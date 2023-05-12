When Emery Bingham and Celia Fulfer take the stage in Taft High School’s production of “Once Upon a Mattress,” this weekend, both of them will be taking their acting where neither they, nor any musical theater performers within the Tiger Stripe Players, have been in nearly four years.
Fulfer, a junior, portrays Princess Winnifred the Woebegone in the show — a comedic and musical version of “The Princess and the Pea.” She said even trying out for the show was about something basic after COVID brought the program to a halt in 2020. “I shouldn’t be afraid to try new things,” she said
Bingham, a sophomore who appears as Prince Dauntless the Drab, sees that excitement for the unknown in both the mirror and the cast as a whole. “I have really opened myself up to the character and that has helped me a lot,” he said. “Whether the character is loud, or bouncy, or the many other character traits the show portrays, everyone is having so much fun.”
Chloe Migliaccio, co-director, is also enjoying the process. Like many of her students, this is her first time being part of a musical at Taft Middle and High School 7-12. “It’s been such a wonderful experience to see students come out of their shells on stage and take on new challenges. I am so proud of each and every one of them.”
Performances are today (Friday) and Saturday at 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday, May 20, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Admission is $8, or $5 with a student ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.