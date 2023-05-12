Taft-High-musical

Princess Winnifred (Celia Fulfer) and Prince Dauntless (Emery Bingham) take the lead roles in “Once Upon a Mattress,” presented this weekend and next by the Tiger Stripe Players from Taft High School.

When Emery Bingham and Celia Fulfer take the stage in Taft High School’s production of “Once Upon a Mattress,” this weekend, both of them will be taking their acting where neither they, nor any musical theater performers within the Tiger Stripe Players, have been in nearly four years.

Fulfer, a junior, portrays Princess Winnifred the Woebegone in the show — a comedic and musical version of “The Princess and the Pea.” She said even trying out for the show was about something basic after COVID brought the program to a halt in 2020. “I shouldn’t be afraid to try new things,” she said

