St-James-Santiago-School

St. James Santiago School is celebrating it 10th anniversary this Saturday, May 13, with a free event at the Beach Club and Event Center, 2020 NE 22nd St., Lincoln City.

Students from St. James Santiago School take the stage at the Beach Club and Event Center (2020 NE 22nd St., Lincoln City) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, to celebrate the school’s 10th anniversary. The event is free and includes student entertainment, a silent auction and quilt raffle and birthday cake.

“At this time of year, we would normally be holding a fundraising concert by a musical group from one of our world-study countries,” said SJSS Director Julie Fiedler. “But this year it seemed best to make the students the centerpiece of the school’s 10th birthday, and thank the community for its support with a party.”

