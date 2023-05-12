Students from St. James Santiago School take the stage at the Beach Club and Event Center (2020 NE 22nd St., Lincoln City) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, to celebrate the school’s 10th anniversary. The event is free and includes student entertainment, a silent auction and quilt raffle and birthday cake.
“At this time of year, we would normally be holding a fundraising concert by a musical group from one of our world-study countries,” said SJSS Director Julie Fiedler. “But this year it seemed best to make the students the centerpiece of the school’s 10th birthday, and thank the community for its support with a party.”
Since this year’s world study is Asia, students in grades 3 and 4 will perform an exuberant Bollywood dance choreographed by Michelle La Fontaine, the director of Mis LaFontaine Bollywood of Salem. La Fontaine worked with students in the fall, thanks to a grant from the Walter R. Behrens Foundation.
Students from grades 5-8 will act out a play based on a Chinese folktale, “The Purple Fan,” by Kenneth Scollon. Using the Chinese tradition of employing actors to embody props, the play is both comic and dramatic.
A silent auction will include items from area restaurants, including Mazatlan, McMenamins, Mo’s and Momiji Express, vacation certificates from Oregon Beach Vacations and Meredith Lodging, and more. A last-minute chance to purchase raffle tickets for a gorgeous sea-themed quilt from local quilt artist Pat Lay will end in the drawing of the winning ticket.
Attendees will enjoy birthday cake with students and the rest of the school community. A grant from the Sponenburgh Memorial Trust makes the event possible.
Started in 2013 at St. James Santiago Episcopal Church, St. James Santiago School has grown, constructed a new classroom building, and thrived during the pandemic as a K-8 nonprofit, private elementary school. The school is an educational outreach of the church to the Lincoln County community, which has provided generous support to bring quality arts and science education to the students.
