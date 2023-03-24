spring-whale-watch

A volunteer at the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay helps people spot migrating gray whales during a previous whale watch week.

Oregon State Parks will host Spring Whale Watch Week in person along the Oregon coast Tuesday, March 28, through Sunday, April 2.

Every year, thousands of gray whales pass through Oregon’s waters in the spring on their journey home from the calving lagoons in Mexico, and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites visitors to the coast to see them. 

