As the seasons change in the town of Toledo, a new palette of colors is revealed through the streets from the bright splashes of murals to the blooming of the Toledo’s iconic cherry trees lining the sidewalks. Toledo takes a moment on the first weekend of every month to celebrate its colorful side and vibrant arts community during the First Weekend Art celebration, an opportunity for the local art galleries to open their doors and connect artists with the public.
April’s First Weekend takes place this Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2.
At the Yaquina River Museum of Art, 151 NE Alder St., a new exhibit called “The Majors” will be opening. This is a selection of large paintings from the museum’s permanent collection. The museum will be open both Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit yaquinarivermuseumofart.org.
Across the street, Gallery Michael Gibbons will show a rare find from the late artist’s studio of a plein air painting done in Ireland in 2006. While on a walk through the Irish countryside. Gibbons discovered a reflected view on the small creek surrounded by cattails and wild grasses bordered by trees in the distance. See this and more both Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit michaelgibbons.net.
On Main Street, Crow’s Nest Gallery & Studio (305 N Main St.) will feature the works of more than 15 artists. Among those highlighted will be the work of Sylvia Hosie, with photographs of the American West and wildlife. Crow’s Nest will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Also showing along Main Street are the current artists selected for the quarterly installments of Art Toledo’s Phantom Galleries. Featured are the works of Toshio Toguchi, gyotaku prints; Erin Smith, watercolor and mixed media; and Kim Bush, photorealistic painting. See what’s new in the Phantom Galleries during First Weekend and read about the artists work at ARTToledo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.