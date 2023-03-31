As the seasons change in the town of Toledo, a new palette of colors is revealed through the streets from the bright splashes of murals to the blooming of the Toledo’s iconic cherry trees lining the sidewalks. Toledo takes a moment on the first weekend of every month to celebrate its colorful side and vibrant arts community during the First Weekend Art celebration, an opportunity for the local art galleries to open their doors and connect artists with the public.

April’s First Weekend takes place this Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.