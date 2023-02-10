Charmaine Leclair, left, and Ramona Goddard will be among the performers presenting the Spotlight on the Teachers Benefit Concert — “Broadway, Movies, & Fun!” — this Sunday at the Newport Performing Arts Center.
The Spotlight on the Teachers Benefit Concert — “Broadway, Movies, & Fun!” — will be presented by the Lincoln County District of the Oregon Music Teachers Association this Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Center. Admission is by donation to the Suzanne Brown Student Aid Fund.
“The Spotlight recitals are held twice a year. They are the primary means of support of the scholarship fund,” said Cathy Champion-Predmore, treasurer of the local district. “We currently have four students using the scholarship fund. It is used to provide tuition for lessons, books or festival fees for those students whose families cannot afford the full costs of music education. The family contributes what they can, teachers discount their fees and the fund makes up the difference. As time passes, the expense of these concerts increases. We need lots of help to keep these students in lessons and sincerely hope the community will continue to support our efforts.”
“We are really excited about the variety of performers and instruments we have this year,” said Jessie Treon, Spotlight chair. “We have nine members performing, including our newest member, Brandon Lucas.” Lucas is a pianist, piano technician and teacher of voice and piano. He is also the owner of Pacific Coast Pianos, is a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder and is classically trained in musical theater. Aside from his studio, he is currently focused on his original compositions, including his musical, “Industrial Cassette,” which premiers at the Lincoln City Cultural Center on Feb. 25.
Other member performers in Sunday’s concert include Cathy Champion-Predmore, Ramona Goddard, Christine McKenney, Mary Morganti, Donna Olson, Mary Lee Scoville, Jessica Treon and Rita Warton.
In addition to OMTA members, there are several guest performers, including Evelyn Archer, bassoon; Tim Chase, saxophone; Gidget Manucci and Akia Woods, voice; who are well known to the stage and Lincoln County. The newest guest performer will be Charmaine Leclair, cello, who will perform with her sister, Ramona Goddard. Leclair earned a Ph.D. in music from the University of Oregon. She performed for many years with the Eugene Symphony as well as the Charleston Symphony and the Hilton Head Orchestra in South Carolina. She moved to Newport to be closer to family and is excited to be involved in the music community on the Oregon coast.
“This year’s program includes music from the humorous to the divine, with selections from Harry Potter movies to Jurassic Park and The Twilight Saga,” Treon said. “You won’t want to miss this great concert.”
