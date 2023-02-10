spotlight-on-the-teachers-charmaine-_-ramona

Charmaine Leclair, left, and Ramona Goddard will be among the performers presenting the Spotlight on the Teachers Benefit Concert — “Broadway, Movies, & Fun!” — this Sunday at the Newport Performing Arts Center.

The Spotlight on the Teachers Benefit Concert — “Broadway, Movies, & Fun!” — will be presented by the Lincoln County District of the Oregon Music Teachers Association this Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Center. Admission is by donation to the Suzanne Brown Student Aid Fund.

“The Spotlight recitals are held twice a year. They are the primary means of support of the scholarship fund,” said Cathy Champion-Predmore, treasurer of the local district. “We currently have four students using the scholarship fund. It is used to provide tuition for lessons, books or festival fees for those students whose families cannot afford the full costs of music education. The family contributes what they can, teachers discount their fees and the fund makes up the difference. As time passes, the expense of these concerts increases. We need lots of help to keep these students in lessons and sincerely hope the community will continue to support our efforts.”

