I am a strong aficionado of Spanish wine, so I was pleased to bring home from this year’s Newport Seafood and Wine Festival two Oregon winemakers’ versions of wines whose grapes historically originated in Spain. Eugene’s J. Scott Cellars 2021 Albariño took a gold medal for this crisp, citrusy white wine that retails for $24. And a favorite red of mine, Mourvedre, which is native to Spain where it is called Monastrell, won a silver medal for the 2020 vintage made by Chris James Cellars from Carlton. Smokey, peppery, with flavors and aromas of tart blackberry make this wine a good choice with paella. The grapes were grown in the Columbia Valley; the price is $42.

Spain was actually on my mind before going into Newport Seafood and Wine Festival weekend. Christina and I have been taking advantage of OPB’s TV archives by binge-watching excellent European dramatic series such as “La Otra Mirada,” which is set in a girl’s boarding school in 1920s Sevilla, Spain. This charming family-oriented series deals with such issues as murder, lesbianism, rape, racism, abortion, the stigma of mental health problems and the valiant struggle of strong teachers to teach the girls that women can be strong and equal to men. The time may be 1920, but the issues are very contemporary. The series title translates to “A Different View.”

