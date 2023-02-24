Sitka Center for Art and Ecology will host an online Resident Talk at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2. Resident Talks are an opportunity for the community to learn about the artists and scientists working in residence at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology through brief, 10-minute presentations. This event is free and open virtually to the public via Zoom. RSVP at www.sitkacenter.org/events to receive an event link.
March 2 speakers include:
• Zeyn Joukhadar, the author of the novels “The Thirty Names of Night,” which won the Lambda Literary Award and the Stonewall Book Award in 2021, and “The Map of Salt and Stars,” which won the 2018 Middle East Book Award and was a Goodreads Choice Awards and Wilbur Smith Adventure Writing Prize finalist.
• Maddi Bacon, a non-binary artist, storyteller and conservationist who holds a fine art degree from the University of Delaware. Bacon’s art takes form in many mediums, including film, animation, comics and paintings.
• Francisca Brunet, who explores biomorphics in a mainly visceral way, connecting the intimacy of common life objects and scenes with an organic and expressive imaginary brought by the sensible experience of natural and urban environments.
• Peggy Randon, an African-American/Afro-Caribbean visual artist and scientist from Detroit. She received a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the Honors College at the University of Michigan in 2021. Her scientific interests include microbiology-immunology, while her artistic interests surround mixed media portraiture and botanical photography.
• Orquidia Violetta, a Salvadoran-American textile artist. Growing up in a dirt-floored farmhouse in Central America, she remembers the embroidered pink dress her mother sent her from the U.S. She crossed the U.S. border as a 6-year-old refugee and went on to earn an associate of the arts degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.
• Diana Xin, who holds an MFA in fiction from the University of Montana. Her work appears most recently in Diagram, Electric Literature, Missouri Review, Baltimore Review, and Third Coast Magazine. She is a recipient of fellowships from Hedgebrook, Artist Trust, and the M LiteraryResidency.
