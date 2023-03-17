The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed $131,634.13 to 28 organizations in February as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.
The tribe made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $16.4 million since its inception in 2001.
Overall, the tribe honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $20.8 million through the charitable fund and other tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fundraising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fund-raisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.
The following Lincoln County organizations received funding in this latest round of disbursements:
Education
• Neighbors for Kids, Depoe Bay — flooring, furniture, materials, supplies and equipment for teen center ($6,000).
Health
• Bright Horizons Therapeutic Riding Center, Siletz — 100 hours of EAAT (equine-assisted activities and therapy) ($5,000);
• The Arc of Benton County, Toledo office — portable wheelchair ramp, loom knitting machine, remote shutter button, magnifier and craft supplies ($594);
• Waldport Lions Club — vision checks, glasses, vision surgeries, hearing aid checks and hearing aids ($10,000).
Prevention
• Newport High School, Grad Night Committee — equipment rentals, venue and food for senior grad night ($750);
• Taft Tigers Boosters, Lincoln City — hot water heater, sink and cupboards for concession stand ($2,190.76).
Public Safety
• Central Coast Fire and Rescue District, Waldport — firefighting hoses ($9,952.56).
• East Lincoln County Emergency Responders, Toledo — curriculum to host emergency medical responder course for Lincoln County fire departments ($5,000);
• Siletz Valley Friends of the Library — professional deep cleaning ($1,443).
The Arts
• Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport — acoustic upgrades and redesign of backstage areas ($20,000).
Other
Yachats News — office rent, laptop and liability insurance ($1,873).
