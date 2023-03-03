The public is invited to view a free exhibition showcasing the work of seven talented instructors who will lead this year’s Newport Paper and Book Arts Festival. The “Instructors’ Show” will be on display in the Upstairs Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center from this Saturday, March 4, through April 15.

Now in its 26th year, the festival celebrates papermaking and manipulation, surface design, book arts, collage and mixed media. The festival’s instructors are often most well known for their teaching techniques, but their artwork — and the mediums they work in — are often far more varied. “It’s thrilling to see so many styles and pieces on display,” said Sara Siggelkow, who helms the festival. “Our instructors are incredibly talented, and the work they submit to the show is often vastly different from what one might expect after attending one of their classes.”

