Connie Stricks, a paper and book artist from Fairbanks, Alaska, is one of the instructors in the 26th annual Newport Paper and Book Arts Festival. Stricks own artwork will be on display in the “Instructors’ Show,” at the Newport Visual Arts Center.
An opening reception for the “Instructors’ Show” will take place this Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Newport Visual Arts Center. This artwork was created by book, box, and mixed media artist Margo Klass.
Randi Parkhurst, a book, box and mixed media artist from Olympia, Washington, created this artwork being displayed in the “Instructors’ Show.” The exhibition will remain in display through April 15.
The public is invited to view a free exhibition showcasing the work of seven talented instructors who will lead this year’s Newport Paper and Book Arts Festival. The “Instructors’ Show” will be on display in the Upstairs Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center from this Saturday, March 4, through April 15.
Now in its 26th year, the festival celebrates papermaking and manipulation, surface design, book arts, collage and mixed media. The festival’s instructors are often most well known for their teaching techniques, but their artwork — and the mediums they work in — are often far more varied. “It’s thrilling to see so many styles and pieces on display,” said Sara Siggelkow, who helms the festival. “Our instructors are incredibly talented, and the work they submit to the show is often vastly different from what one might expect after attending one of their classes.”
This year’s instructors include Connie Stricks, a paper and book artist from Fairbanks, Alaska; Margo Klass, a book, box, and mixed media artist also from Fairbanks; Iris Sullivan Daire, a fiber artist and natural colorist based in Astoria; Moe Snyder, a book and box artist who resides in Seal Rock; Pietro Accardi, a book and marbling artist out of Gardnerville, Nevada; Randi Parkhurst, a book, box and mixed media artist from Olympia, Washington; and Shawn Sheehy, a book artist from Chicago. Festival committee members (including Siggelkow, Cheri Aldrich, Fanny Drews, Margaret Paz-Partlow and Sandi Williams) have also been invited to showcase their work.
An opening reception for the exhibit will take place this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., and the show will conclude on April 15 with an hour-long closing reception beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Additionally, Sheehy, who creates with an ecological bent and dedicates his artistic practice to raising awareness of environmental issues, will give a free talk titled “Politics, Extravagant Medium: The Pop-Up Books of Shawn Sheehy” on Thursday, April 13, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 W Olive St. Those interested in learning to create animated pop-ups are invited to register for Sheehy’s two-day workshop, which will take place on April 13 and 14 at the VAC. The cost is $260 (materials included), and space is limited. To register, visit: www.coastarts.org/events/pop-up-workshop
Exhibits at the Newport Visual Arts Center are free to the public and can be viewed Wednesdays through Saturdays, from noon to 4 p.m. The VAC is located at 777 NW Beach Drive. For more information, visit www.coastarts.org/events/instructors
