The Newport Recreation Center is back on the beach with its popular seaweed foraging classes, “Low Tide Learning,” which take participants to Seal Rock State Park to spend two hours exploring and tasting.
Classes are set for May 10, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and May 13, from 1 to 3 p.m.
“Seal Rock has a wide variety of seaweeds, so it’s a great spot for this class,” said Jenni Remillard, recreation program specialist. “We will have the opportunity to taste seaweeds right out of the tidepools, but don’t worry, I’ll have mints if you need a palate cleanse.”
The class also discusses any edible tidepool animals they might see, such as mussels and barnacles. This is the third year back for the class after taking a break for COVID.
The rec center is also offering a new activity this year — a tidepool excursion to Neptune State Park, which takes place June 7,from 8:45 to 11:15 p.m. There will be a -2.0 tide the day of the trip. “I wanted to take people to Neptune because besides it being a beautiful place, it’s pretty accessible,” Remillard said. “There are a few rocks at the end of the trail to the beach, but most of the tidepool viewing is possible from the sand, so we avoid walking over a lot of slippery rocks.”
Both Low Tide Learning and the Neptune Tidepool Excursion will have a shuttle available for those who don’t want to bother with driving.
