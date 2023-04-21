Ruth Ballard has a Ph.D. in genetics. She’s a professor of biological sciences and director of the forensic biology program at California State University, Sacramento, as well as a forensic human DNA expert witness.
And she is the author of three science-filled fantasy books for children and the founder, owner and “creative sprite” of WhipSmart Books, which promotes scientific literacy through storytelling for children ages 9-12.
And if that’s not enough, she also designs the illustrations for her books in a style she calls folk art — colorful art with a message.
Her academic and writing paths are not as dissimilar as they might seem at first glance; both focus on Ballard’s love of science.
Ballard has been a forensic biologist since 1996. She has her own consulting business as an expert witness in biological evidence, and has testified in more than 100 court cases in the United States and abroad, with a primary focus on criminal defense.
“Being able to identify people by DNA led to my work on a lot of cold cases,” she said. “Then Hollywood got into it with their forensics TV programs and students wanted to become criminologists and work in crime labs. So I did a sabbatical in a crime lab and reeducated myself, and established the forensic biology program at Sacramento.
“It’s been a great ride,” she added. “I believe people are innocent until proven guilty, and that everyone has a right to a defense, even if they don’t have money.”
She started on her writing path with the idea of helping out a friend. “I thought I would write a chapter and then give it to my friend to write the next chapter,” she said. “But after I wrote my chapter, I felt I had to write another, and soon I had a 26-chapter novel on my hands. It was so much fun, and created a tremendous balance in my life. Writing is my fun side of life.”
Ballard describes her books as science fantasy novels, “very science rich. I fold science into my stories.” She notes her books can serve as another tool for teaching scientific concepts to young readers.
That first novel, “Frankie and the Gift of Fantasy,” was published in 2020 and includes a back story of forensic DNA in a supposed abduction case, with an innocent man facing trial for a crime that never actually happened.
Her second novel, “Tales by Moons-light: Stories from before the Great Melt,” is a collection of folk tales from her fictional planet, Urth — an anagram of her first name.
For her latest novel, “Elvia and the Gift of Passion,” published this month, Ballard has written a DNA back story as well. It focuses on forensic genealogy, and calls on her 10 years researching the first forensic databases for DNA markers in Tanzania and Kenya. The book has plenty to entertain readers, including a safari, a Tanzanian witch doctor, a planet with two moons, and a submarine.
Her fourth novel is currently in the editing stage, and Ballard hopes to continue to work on it this summer. “The creative process is very fast for me, but it takes a long time for me to edit and flesh out the characters,” she said.
While Ballard has always been an avid reader and has done a lot of scientific writing, she never wrote fiction before setting to work on her books for young people.
“I don’t know why these books came into my head,” she said. “I began my drawing at the same time as I started writing the first book.”
After going to a 90th birthday party, she recalled experiencing a feeling of being trapped. “I did not know who I was outside of my forensic career,” she said. “But in writing, what you create is really you. It’s your unique offering. I felt really lucky that I had found it.”
She also had a cancer scare and remembers thinking that even if she were to die, she would be grateful to have found her writing and art.
“Writing is really important for me now,” Ballard said, noting she is looking forward to retiring from her university work very soon. “I know exactly what I’ll be doing,” she said happily of her retirement plans. “I’ll write and walk my four dogs on the beach and in the hills.”
Ballard moved to Newport about a year and a half ago and said she is eager to become a full-time Oregonian. She’s been visiting Newport since the 1980s, meeting a Portland friend twice a year at the Sylvia Beach Hotel, and jumped at the chance to buy a home she saw advertised during one of those visits. She called her husband in Sacramento, and he came north to look at the house. “Within a couple of weeks, our offer was accepted and our whole life had changed,” Ballard said. “We haven’t looked back. For three years in a row, we had been smoked out in Sacramento.”
As she heads into retirement from college teaching, Ballard hopes to spend time with younger students in the classroom, either virtually or in person, to discuss her books and her beloved science. She currently offers virtual school visits free in the Sacramento area and will often take her telescope along as well. “I’m an avid astronomer, and my books are full of astronomy,” she said.
She hopes Lincoln County teachers will contact her to set up similar experiences, now that she is spending more time in Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.