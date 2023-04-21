Ruth Ballard has a Ph.D. in genetics. She’s a professor of biological sciences and director of the forensic biology program at California State University, Sacramento, as well as a forensic human DNA expert witness.

And she is the author of three science-filled fantasy books for children and the founder, owner and “creative sprite” of WhipSmart Books, which promotes scientific literacy through storytelling for children ages 9-12.

