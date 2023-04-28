Samaritan House fundraiser Apr 28, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local Ocean will be hosting the next “Dine Out for Samaritan House” on Wednesday, May 3.The popular restaurant at 213 SE Bay Blvd. in Newport will donate 20 percent of the day’s proceeds to help support the families and programs at Samaritan House. Samaritan House Family Shelter has been sheltering, educating and guiding homeless families with children toward independent living since 1988. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Finance The Economy Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Fishermen-developed ‘banger bar’ helps reduce crab boats injuries New EV charging stations County unites in fight against homelessness Keeping the beaches clean Weekly Farmers Market Waldport wins again The Kitchen Wild Clam Chowder A fourth straight title Latest e-Edition News-Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Multimedia News Snow in Newport Updated Feb 24, 2023 0 +5 Sports Year in Sports Michael Heinbach Dec 30, 2022 0 +4 Business Hook and Slice Food Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 +10 Sports Soccer Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.